Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? Here’s why The Kardashians fans think she might be

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? This week, the reality star shared some new photos from her family’s Christmas party – and fans were quick to notice a possible baby bump.

Kourtney and her husband, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, hosted the extravagant get-together at their Calabasas estate. The pictures, which Kourtney shared on Instagram with her 207 million followers, showed the couple posing in front of several bright red Christmas trees.

The hostess wore a sheer white floor-length gown with ab-exposing cut-outs by designer Lorenzo Serafini. Travis kept things simple in a sharp black suit.

Other shots captured sweet moments throughout the night, like Kourtney dancing with daughter Penelope, 10, and momager Kris Jenner with Kourtney’s son Reign, 8.

But one photo, in particular, got fans speculating. The last shot of the set showed Kourtney and Travis together, while the reality star held one hand over her stomach in a pose that suggested a baby bump.

“Let the pregnancy rumors begin after the last photo,” one commenter wrote, and others quickly chimed in to agree.

“I think she’s pregnant,” one fan commented, pointing to the last pic as evidence.

“Baby on the way,” agreed another, with a prayer-hands emoji. “I’d be so happy for them,” another someone else.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hoping for a baby

Kourtney and Travis have talked openly about wanting to expand their blended family.

Kourtney shares three children – Reign, Penelope, and Mason, 13 – with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick; while the rocker has two kids– son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17– with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis also helped to raise his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, and the two are still very close.

On the last season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney, 43, opened up about her struggles with IVF, which she said gave her extremely unpleasant side effects. “It hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” the star said of her fertility journey.

In October, the Poosh founder revealed on a podcast that she and Travis were “now done with IVF” and hoping that “God [blesses] them with a baby.”

The Kardashians fans think Kourtney might be pregnant after her latest post

Kourtney hasn’t commented on the situation since then, but her most recent Instagram photos have certainly got fans speculating.

One commenter wondered about the unique placement of Kourtney’s hand on her belly and added a thinking-face emoji.

However, others weren’t so sure that Kourtney was pregnant and one fan pointed out a telltale sign– the cocktail that she held in her hand in one of the photos.

