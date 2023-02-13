Is Kimberly Menzies over her relationship with Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar? Here’s why she might be

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched alumni couple Kimberly Menzies and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar break up on Season 7, and Kim recently gave a clue as to whether she’s moved on.

Kim went from “superfan” and “potential” to Usman’s girlfriend followed by fiancee over the time the pair have been on the show.

53-year-old Kim and 34-year-old Usman proved to viewers that they did have a lot of love for each other, but their connection was at times overshadowed by their miscommunication issues.

Usman needed to either take a second wife from his culture to have a child with or adopt Usman’s brother’s child to satisfy Usman’s family’s requirements for him to be with Kim. Both options were not what Kim wanted, and the adversity within their relationship over those two core needs of Usman’s drove them apart.

At the Tell All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kim expressed that she and Usman still talked every day but that they were not together. Kim said she was hopeful that she and Usman could make it work but there were a lot of obstacles.

Now, it appears as though Kim is letting go of that hope to be with Usman and focusing that energy on herself.

Kimberly Menzies is working on herself after her relationship with Usman Umar

Kim and Usman still have a friendly and supportive relationship that 90 Day Fiance fans can see in their social media exchanges, but it is not romantic like fans have seen in the past.

That said, Kim seems to have made her relationship status clear to her 90 Day Fiance following with a post signaling her newfound resolve.

Kim shared a video of herself posing in front of a sweeping mountainous landscape. Over the video, audio played that said, “I’m proud of the woman I’m becoming. My mindset has changed, my priorities have changed. My taste has changed, my tolerance has changed. I’m evolving and I’m 100% here for it.”

Kim added to the audio clip’s sentiment by sharing, “Life is about becoming a better version of yourself. Focusing on myself, my family and living my best authentic life. What’s meant for me will find it’s way to me ❤️.”

Kimberly Menzies got attention from another reality TV star on her share

While Kim may have closed the door on the chapter of her life with Usman, she has attracted the attention of another reality TV star known for trying to get with fellow reality alums.

In the comments of Kim’s post, she got a comment from former The Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter.

Josh had a short-lived experience on Season 11 of The Bachelorette but has not dropped out of the reality TV spotlight due to his involvement with other reality stars.

Josh was previously engaged to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Yoland Leak and dated former franchise alum Karine Martins. He was also in a relationship Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup alum Lizzie Kommes before her return to prison.

Since then, Josh has been in the comments of other women on reality TV, including Sister Wives star Christine Brown.

Now it looks like he may be forming a connection with Kim based on their exchange.

In the comments of Kim’s empowerment post, Josh left a “🙌” emoji.

To which Kim responded by saying, “@josh_seiter_official thank you my friend 🙌.”

Kimberly Menzies and Josh Seiter had an Instagram comments exchange. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

The friendly interaction between Kim and Josh does point to a possible connection of some kind between the two, but it may just be a friendly relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.