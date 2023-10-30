Is Kalani Faagata still with ‘hall pass guy’ Dallas Nuez? Here’s what we know

As we learned this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata took up her estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa, on his hall pass offer.

Although Asuelu permitted Kalani to kiss another man following his multiple dalliances with other women, Kalani took it a few steps further and ended up sleeping with her hall pass.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Kalani’s hall pass was identified as Dallas Nuez, a private security company employee from California.

As we also watched this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Dallas even flew out to the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys to spend one-on-one time with Kalani — while she was still trying to reconcile her marriage to Asuleu — and they ended up spending the night together.

Kalani and Asuelu’s marital status is certainly a confusing one that has 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers scratching their heads.

But now that we know that Kalani wants a divorce from Asuelu, it begs the question: Are Kalani and Dallas still together? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Everything we know about Kalani Faagata’s relationship status with her hall pass, Dallas Nuez

Kalani is likely keeping her relationship status covert — at least until 90 Day: The Last Resort wraps for the season.

So, in the meantime, she’s kept tongues wagging by only offering hints about her love affair with Dallas, teasing his identity on social media.

A man’s tattooed hand has appeared in several of Kalani’s Instagram posts, beginning in December 2022, leading many to believe it belongs to Dallas.

Then, an updated profile pic on IG further fueled the fire that the duo is still an item.

Dallas is supposedly moving in with 90 Day: The Last Resort star Kalani amid her failed marriage to Asuelu Pulaa

Things reportedly have gotten so serious between Kalani and Dallas that a source claimed the two are moving in together, and Dallas has introduced Kalani to his family.

Although we’ve scoured the internet for Dallas’ social media accounts, we’ve come up dry.

But @mac.and.chisme on Instagram uploaded a clear shot of Dallas, seen in the second slide of the post below, and according to their sources, he is a “good guy.”

Are things over for good between Kalani and Asuelu?

Kalani and Asuelu went to Florida to work out their marital issues and still have to decide whether they’ll go through with a recommitment ceremony at the end of their stay.

Given the circumstances, it doesn’t look like that will happen.

Although Kalani received plenty of support at the beginning of the season after viewers learned that Asuelu was a serial cheater, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers are less than impressed with her after discovering that she carried on a sexual relationship with Dallas as she was supposed to be working on her marriage to Asuelu.

Kalani and Asuelu’s issues are complicated, but we feel it’s safe to say that things are over between these two for good. So, does that mean Kalani and Dallas are still going strong?

During a chat with her castmate, Liz Woods, Kalani asked, “So, I just feel torn, cuz it’s like, do I pick the person that I have kids with, that I’ve had to work so hard to even be kinds of friends, or do I pick the person who came out of nowhere and made me actually believe that, you know, there are nice guys out there, and there are people that can love you, and you don’t have to work so hard for it?”

Be sure to tune in tonight to find out if Kalani reveals whether she ultimately decided to go with her heart and be with Dallas or call off her divorce from Asuelu.

The Season 1 Finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Monday, October 30, at 9/8c on TLC.