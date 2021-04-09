Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Is Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick planning to become a dancer? Stuns fans with career change


Angelina Pivarnick stars on Jersey Shore.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick asked fans to DM her with the names of dance schools. Is she planning a career change? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick stunned her Instagram followers when she asked their advice regarding a career change.

In an story posted to the social media site, she asked her fans to DM her if they knew of a good school where she could learn dance.

Her message said, “I want to go to dance/choreography school. Anyone know a good one I can start? DM me.”

A subsequent photo in her story showed the stunning raven-haired reality star as she preened for the camera in a clinging white tank top with the words Juicy Couture Forever written across the front.

monsterscriticsreality

539 796

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

PARTY'S HERE! Oh who could forget these famous first words of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi...

View

Apr 9

0 0
Open
PARTY'S HERE! Oh who could forget these famous first words of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi when she burst onto Jersey Shore? And who could forget this look the day she got arrested?! (Bonus points if you remember what she was wearing on her feet.) 🐸⁠ ⁠ Snooki recently asked her Twitter followers to share with her some of her most iconic Jersey Shore looks, and the thread turned out to be a pretty good time. 🤣Relive some of Snooki's best looks and read what she had to say about them at the #linkinbio! ⁠ ⁠ (📸: MTV)⁠ ------⁠ #jerseyshore #snooki #nicolepolizzi #snookipolizzi #mtv #realitytv #fanpage #fan #mtvjerseyshore #floribamashore #gtl #fanaccount #iconic #JSfamilyreunion #JSfamilyvacation #jerzday #seasideheights #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #jsfv #mtvcanada⁠ ⁠

PARTY'S HERE! Oh who could forget these famous first words of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi when she burst onto Jersey Shore? And who could forget this look the day she got arrested?! (Bonus points if you remember what she was wearing on her feet.) 🐸⁠

Snooki recently asked her Twitter followers to share with her some of her most iconic Jersey Shore looks, and the thread turned out to be a pretty good time. 🤣Relive some of Snooki's best looks and read what she had to say about them at the #linkinbio! ⁠

(📸: MTV)⁠
------⁠
#jerseyshore #snooki #nicolepolizzi #snookipolizzi #mtv #realitytv #fanpage #fan #mtvjerseyshore #floribamashore #gtl #fanaccount #iconic #JSfamilyreunion #JSfamilyvacation #jerzday #seasideheights #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #jsfv #mtvcanada⁠
 ...

0 0

Her hair was blown out pin-straight and brushed to one side. The length of her tresses fell down her shoulders and back.

In a video, she turned her face and body two and fro in front of the camera as she modeled the same casual outfit.

Angelina Pivarnick stars on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Angelina Pivarnick added a message regarding dance training to her Instagram story. Pic credit: Instagram

Does Angelina have prior dance training?

Angelina Pivarnick stars on Jersey Shore.
Angelina Pivarnick modeled a white tank top in her latest Instagram story upload. Pic credit: Instagram

It does not appear that Angelina has any prior dance training. She may be looking to expand her talents and look towards a professional future outside of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Fellow castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro wondered in response to one of Angelina’s Instagram posts if she was ready to compete on Dancing with the Stars after she modeled a glittery, low-cut gown. She did not respond to his remark. One fan replied that she looked beautiful while another laughed at his comment.

comments angelina pivarnick post
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro asked Angelina Pivarnick if she was competing on DWTS after seeing her sparkly outfit. Pic credit: Instagram/Angelina Pivarnick

Angelina appeared in a 2011 music video after successfully auditioning for a part in Philly band Dacav5’s music video for the track Dirty Style. In the clip, she appeared with rappers B-Roc, Mikey P, Kristyn, and Michael Carte alongside models and extras reported TV Overmind.

Angelina is also a recording artist said the site. She released two singles; the 2010 release titled I’m Hot and the 2011 club tune Gotta Get Out, featuring Tony Hanson.

Angelina currently is the owner and operator of a lash company

Angelina has worked on her Lashelina brand of false eyelashes for several years. The brand’s official website states there are five styles to choose from, including envy, glam, Angelina, famous, and queen.

The lashes are reportedly 100 percent mink and can be reused up to 20 times.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x