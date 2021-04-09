Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick asked fans to DM her with the names of dance schools. Is she planning a career change? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick stunned her Instagram followers when she asked their advice regarding a career change.

In an story posted to the social media site, she asked her fans to DM her if they knew of a good school where she could learn dance.

Her message said, “I want to go to dance/choreography school. Anyone know a good one I can start? DM me.”

A subsequent photo in her story showed the stunning raven-haired reality star as she preened for the camera in a clinging white tank top with the words Juicy Couture Forever written across the front.

Her hair was blown out pin-straight and brushed to one side. The length of her tresses fell down her shoulders and back.

In a video, she turned her face and body two and fro in front of the camera as she modeled the same casual outfit.

Angelina Pivarnick added a message regarding dance training to her Instagram story. Pic credit: Instagram

Does Angelina have prior dance training?

Angelina Pivarnick modeled a white tank top in her latest Instagram story upload. Pic credit: Instagram

It does not appear that Angelina has any prior dance training. She may be looking to expand her talents and look towards a professional future outside of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Fellow castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro wondered in response to one of Angelina’s Instagram posts if she was ready to compete on Dancing with the Stars after she modeled a glittery, low-cut gown. She did not respond to his remark. One fan replied that she looked beautiful while another laughed at his comment.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro asked Angelina Pivarnick if she was competing on DWTS after seeing her sparkly outfit. Pic credit: Instagram/Angelina Pivarnick

Angelina appeared in a 2011 music video after successfully auditioning for a part in Philly band Dacav5’s music video for the track Dirty Style. In the clip, she appeared with rappers B-Roc, Mikey P, Kristyn, and Michael Carte alongside models and extras reported TV Overmind.

Angelina is also a recording artist said the site. She released two singles; the 2010 release titled I’m Hot and the 2011 club tune Gotta Get Out, featuring Tony Hanson.

Angelina currently is the owner and operator of a lash company

Angelina has worked on her Lashelina brand of false eyelashes for several years. The brand’s official website states there are five styles to choose from, including envy, glam, Angelina, famous, and queen.

The lashes are reportedly 100 percent mink and can be reused up to 20 times.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.