Is Jenna Johnson leaving Dancing with the Stars? Pro reveals her future status

With Val Chmerkovskiy already saying that he is likely not returning to Dancing with the Stars after this season, all eyes are turning to his wife, Jenna Johnson.

Some fans wondered if Val was leaving to start a family, but he recently said that he was going to move into other areas where he could work using his love of dance.

So, what about Jenna?

Is Jenna Johnson leaving Dancing with the Stars?

Jenna Johnson made history this year as one-half of the first same-sex dancing couple on Dancing with the Stars.

As she heads into the finals with her partner, JoJo Siwa, Jenna is already looking ahead to next season.

The good news is that, while Val is planning on leaving, Jenna is planning to stick around.

“I have no plans to not be on this show,” Henna told CinemaBlend. “I hope I have many more seasons, because it really is a dream come true to be able to create every week, to dance, to meet new people.

“So I hope that as long as my body will allow me, I can continue to dance on the show.”

There were considerations that she might leave when she previously said that she is very much touch-oriented when it comes to her relationship with Val.

They have to mostly stay apart during the season due to COVID-19 protocols.

“I just want to be a full-on koala on him, kissing him. That’s just me,” Jenna said. “So it’s been a little bit difficult, but we both have the same end goal, and we know how much [winning the mirrorball] means to each other.”

Jenna could leave DWTS to start a family

However, Jenna Johnson previously said that there is one thing that could make her leave Dancing with the Stars.

Jenna, 27, wants to one day start a family.

“We’ve always wanted a family,” Jenna told Us Weekly. “Timing is everything.”

She looked at Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, who both left to have babies. Both mothers returned after taking the season off while they were pregnant.

“To see them as moms, working moms, and to get some of their baby snuggles is so fun,” Jenna said. “It’s been great to have them in the ballroom.”

However, from the way she was talking, even if she does leave Dancing with the Stars to have a baby, she would likely follow Witney and Lindsay’s leads and come right back after the baby is born.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c. The Season 30 finale takes place on Monday night, November 22.