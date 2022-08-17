Is Jenelle Evans joining the Teen Mom spinoff?

There have been rumblings that Jenelle is joining Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RE/Westcom/StarMaxWorldwide

With the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter around the corner, viewers have been wondering whether Jenelle Evans will make a return to MTV.

The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 will join forces for the new spinoff, The Next Chapter. The eight moms participating in the spinoff are Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Baltierra from Teen Mom OG, and from Teen Mom 2 are Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, Ashley Jones, and Jade Cline.

Rumors have been swirling about Jenelle returning to the network that fired her in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog, following a slew of other controversies.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC) has been released and teased an appearance by Jenelle.

The end of the trailer shows Jenelle arriving in Florida for Briana’s “Bash Kail” party that she hosted after Kail’s defamation lawsuit against her was dismissed. At the time, Jenelle admitted that she signed an agreement to allow MTV to film her.

It’s unclear at this point whether Jenelle is simply making a cameo appearance or if she’ll join the cast as a permanent member of TMTNC. The controversial former MTV star has hinted at returning to the franchise but has flip-flopped in her opinions.

Will Jenelle Evans return to MTV as a permanent cast member on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter?

Last year during an appearance on The Candace Owens Show, Jenelle revealed that she was “open to opportunities” and at the time told the talk show host that she’d prefer to work behind the scenes rather than film in front of the cameras. She told Candace, “Right now, I’m looking into possibly producing things and kind of not being in front of the camera but behind the camera.”

However, a source close to Jenelle claimed that she met up with Teen Mom executive producer Larry Musnik while in Orlando visiting Briana to discuss her return to filming. They said, “While Jenelle was filming for Briana’s party, she had meetings with Larry about returning to the show.”

Jenelle ponders if her return to Teen Mom franchise would ‘save the show’

In May 2022, when Jenelle was accused of making up rumors that she was returning to MTV, she fired back and insinuated that if she did return, it might boost ratings.

“All I said was that MTV was at Briana’s party. That’s it,” Jenelle said in a TikTok video responding to the rumors, adding, “But if they did have me back, I mean, let’s think about it… would it save the show?”

Teen Mom viewers only have to wait a few weeks until The Next Chapter premieres, but until then, whether Jenelle returns as a regular cast member remains a mystery.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.