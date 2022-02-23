Is Jade Cline getting married? Teen Mom Family Reunion star ‘can’t wait’ for her BFF to be her ‘maid of honor’

Jade Cline sparked rumors that she’s getting married when she asked her BFF to be her maid of honor. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Jade Cline has sparked rumors that she’s tying the knot after she referred to her BFF as her “maid of honor.”

During Tuesday night’s episode of TMFR, Jade shared an emotional moment with the cameras.

Jade’s plus-one for TMFR was her best friend, Chau, who Teen Mom 2 viewers have seen on the franchise several times.

Jade Cline tweets about sweet moment with BFF Chau on Teen Mom Family Reunion

During an emotional moment, Jade asked Chau to be her three-year-old daughter Kloie’s godmother and presented her with a bracelet to commemorate the moment.

“Chau is my best friend and I think with Sean being gone, Chau has been my number one supporter. She’s always in my corner, she’s always real with me, she’s always authentic, someone that will be in my life for the rest of my life. Like, that’s like my sister to me,” Jade gushed of her BFF.

Chau got emotional and promised Jade that she would take care of Kloie if anything ever happened to her.

While the episode aired, Jade took to Twitter to let her fans know just how close she and Chau are.

“If y’all only knew how close me and @Bankrollchau_ are,” Jade tweeted on Tuesday night. “The way she loves Klo speaks volumes.”

Jade Cline sparks marriage rumors when she calls Chau her ‘maid of honor’

Jade’s tweet continued, and what she wrote next is what sparked marriage rumors: “Can’t wait for you to be my maid of honor. we have so many more memories to make.”

Although Jade hasn’t made any mention of getting married, she and her on-again baby daddy Sean Austin have previously sparked engagement rumors. In March 2021, Jade was spotted flaunting a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger while on a trip with Sean, leading Teen Mom 2 fans to believe they were engaged.

Last season on Teen Mom 2, Sean proposed to Jade off-camera, but she rejected his proposal. Jade explained at the time, “Not ready for that type of commitment. I still have some self searching to do.”

Jade felt that a ring wouldn’t fix her and Sean’s long-standing issues in their relationship, which was another reason she decided to wait to get married. “I feel like the ring is something I’m not, I’m just like, holding off on,” Jade told her fans.

These days, things between Jade and Sean are better after he attended intense rehab for his addiction issues. With the way things seem to be going for the couple, it looks as though wedding bells may be in their future after all.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.