Is Heather Dubrow interested in joining RHOBH? Here’s what she said

Heather Dubrow remains a firm fixture on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In recent months, fans have wondered whether she would be a good addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The reason? She and her husband, Terry Dubrow, have purchased a luxurious new mansion in Beverly Hills.

On Thursday’s new episode, the couple pointed out they were amongst A-list celebrities like Drake.

She has continued with RHOC because it’s within traveling distance from her new home, meaning she appears in every episode and attends cast events.

Heather appeared on Watch What Happens Live Thursday evening and host Andy Cohen asked if she’d be open to joining Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke on the RHOBH.

The actress and television personality turned the conversation to Andy, an executive producer of the show she currently stars in, saying that would be a question for him.

Heather on if she would consider joining #RHOBH! 🍊💎 pic.twitter.com/eZbl4Ahe0d — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 2, 2024

Heather Dubrow believes Andy Cohen should answer the question

Heather made a great point because it certainly seems that Andy has some sway over these decisions.

He’s an executive producer and hosts all the reunions, so it makes sense.

RHOBH has a habit of introducing one-and-done housewives over the last few years, so Heather would be a great addition because she already has a wealth of fans.

Plus, she’s a candidate that could resonate on the show and bring it back to its former glory.

At one point, RHOBH was all about the glitz and glamor of Beverly Hills, but it’s fallen away from that quite a bit in recent years.

Adding Heather into the mix would help the show recapture the spectacle of those early years.

Heather has connections with the RHOBH cast

Another thing that could make Heather being on the RHOBH cast more plausible is that she already has connections with some cast members, making for a seamless transition.

Heather could be the second person to swap shows. She would follow Taylor Armstrong, who moved from RHOBH to RHOC in 2023.

Heather may be interested in leaving RHOC behind because, beyond the Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador drama, the veteran reality series is grasping at straws to have decent storylines.

Heather was in newbie Katie Ginella’s crosshairs this week because the new cast member believed the veteran star staged paparazzi photos at Disneyland.

Of course, it would take much more than that for Heather to walk away from her show, but it could be an excellent idea for the future.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.