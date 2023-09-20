Is Gia Giudice leaving New Jersey for California?

Gia Giudice just spent a few wonderful days in California, but is she looking to move there permanently? Well, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently hinted at that.

At the moment the college graduate is back home with her mom, Teresa Giudice, and her two youngest siblings, Milania and Audriana.

Her 18-year-old sister Gabriella is now gone as she just kicked off her freshman year at the University of Michigan.

As for Gia’s future now that her college days are behind, she has her sights set on law school.

During her final year at Rutgers University, the 22-year-old took on two internships — one at the Public Defenders Office and the other at an immigration law firm.

At the time, she was trying to decide which area of law she wanted to pursue, and a few months ago, she graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

However, it seems Gia is taking time for herself before heading to law school.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice wants to move to California

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star might be Califonia-bound very soon, after having some fun-filled moments in the Golden State.

A few days ago we spotted Gia at the D’Amelio Footwear launch in LA, where she snapped photos with Jacqueline Laurita.

However, it was a family affair for Teresa’s eldest daughter as her stepdad, Luis Ruelas, and his son were also at the event.

Gia’s boyfriend, Christian was also by her side, and she just posted some photos from their time spent out of Jersey.

However, it was her caption that caught our attention as she wrote, “manifesting the day until I’m a cali girl.”

Teresa Giudice wants to leave New Jersey in a few years

Meanwhile, Teresa has also voiced her plans to leave the Garden State for sunnier pastures, and she’s thinking of either California or Florida.

During a recent episode of Namaste B$tches,her cohost Melissa Pfeister, who just moved to Manhattan Beach, California tried to convince the RHONJ star to join her.

“I can’t move there yet, I still have four years of Audriana being in high school,” reasoned the mom of four.

“Or if one of my kids goes to college there,” added Teresa. “I’m hoping either Milania or Audriana go to college either in California or Florida.”

The RHONJ star was in California working on a secret collaboration, and she hosted the latest episode of her podcast from there. However, in a few years, the Jersey girl might bid goodbye to her home state, and make California her permanent home.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.