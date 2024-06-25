Below Deck Med star Gael Cameron has made waves on Season 9 for her budding chemistry with Nathan Gallager.

Boatamnces are common on Below Deck Med, so that’s not the problem.

Gael has a boyfriend working on another yacht, making her attraction to Nathan earn her some backlash.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the fourth wall was broken thanks to Gael and Nathan.

We aren’t even five episodes into Below Deck Med Season 9, but fans already want to know if Gael still has the same boyfriend.

Lucky for fans, Andy Cohen wanted to know the same thing.

Is Gael from Below Deck Med still with her boyfriend?

Last night, Gael appeared with her costar Bri Muller on Watch What Happens Live to dish on the current season of Below Deck Med.

One virtual fan from Australia, just like Gael, asked what we all wanted to know. What Gael’s boyfriend thought of attempting to hook up with Nathan.

Gael laughed and joked about spoilers before sharing, “I was very honest with him. I even told him, I was like, ‘Look, I’ve behaved in ways that I feel like I’m not proud of.”

The deckhand explained that their relationship was chill because they both worked on yachts and would see each other all the time with crew members of the opposite sex.

However, when Gael was on Below Deck Med, things were different because they were on different boats.

“So, at first, I didn’t think of it, but then I ended up calling him like, ‘Look, now that you’re not on the boat, I completely understand that I feel like my behavior hasn’t been 100 percent OK, and yeah, he understood kind of, not really,” she explained.

This made Andy wonder if Gael was still dating her boyfriend. In true Below Deck Med fashion, she answered with a teaser.

“I think you just have to wait and see,” Gael said.

Oh yes, we have to keep watching to see how things unfold. It’s very reminiscent of Natalya Scudder on Below Deck Med Season 8 with her boyfriend and Luka Brunton.

Below Deck Med stars weigh in on Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallager

Captain Sandy Yawn recently spoke to Daily Mail Australia to reveal she had no idea what was happening between the two deckhands until now, watching the season back.

“Gael, I’m like oh my gosh I had no idea! She’s always so quiet and timid, she’s a different girl. They always say it’s the quiet ones,” the captain told the outlet.

Last week, when Aesha Scott was on WWHL, she wasted no time defending her cabinmate Gael. Aesha clarified that she was not a fan of Gael’s boyfriend but did not comment on their current relationship status.

There’s still plenty more Below Deck Med to play out, which means more waiting to find out if Gael hooks up with Nathan. Stay tuned!

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.