Is Evelin ruining Corey’s life? Laura Jallali has some shocking first-hand insight into the couple

Laura spilled very interesting details of Corey and Evelin’s relationship. Pic credit: TLC

Laura Jallali from Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is good friends with fellow castmate Corey and spilled the tea on his relationship with Evelin in a podcast interview with Kiki and Kibbitz.

Laura touched on Evelin’s abusive nature, the things she does behind Corey’s back, their real marital status, and the truth about why they are on the show together.

Corey invited Laura down to Ecuador to check it out and possibly buy a retirement home there. Corey ended up staying with Laura while he and Evelin were on a break, so Laura has all the inside information on them as a couple and as individuals.

As Season 3 of The Other Way approaches it looks like there is more to the story than viewers are going to hear about.

Laura Jallali dropped a lot of inside gossip on Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas’s relationship

Laura dropped a lot of secret information during her podcast interview about Corey and Evelin and their apparent marriage.

Laura said that Corey and Evelin are actually married on paper so that Corey could stay in Ecuador but their relationship is very on and off. She stated that she thinks Corey is in an abusive relationship and that his whole personality changes when Evelin is around.

According to Laura, Evelin habitually cheats on Corey with local men in her area. She also said that Corey did hook up with someone while he was staying with her and that it was the best sex of his life.

When asked if Evelin really is as terrible as she comes off on the show, Laura answered yes and had a lot of nice things to say about Corey.

Laura did say that Corey asked out and went on a date with Larissa Lima when he and Evelin were on a break and it infuriated Evelin.

Aside from that point, she said that Corey loves to be on TV and thought that since he and Evelin weren’t together, maybe he could be on the show with Larissa.

Kiki and Kibbitz posted a snippet of the conversation on Instagram, but the whole interview can be found on YouTube.

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will be exciting for viewers

The upcoming season of The Other Way is going to feature two new couples for viewers to get to know and have four returning couples.

Jenny and Sumit, Ariela and Biniyam, Corey and Evelin, and Kenny and Armando are the returning couples that fans actually have mixed feelings about seeing again.

The new couples Elle and Victor and Steven and Alina are going to be a breath of fresh air for viewers who are looking for something different than the same people they know.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c.