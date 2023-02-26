Is Elizabeth Potthast ready for baby number 3?

Elizabeth Potthast and her husband, Andrei Castravet, welcomed their second child a few months ago, but are they ready for baby number three?

Elizabeth recently opened up to her social media followers during a Q&A, and one curious commenter asked about plans to expand their family.

“We have thought about it, but it wouldn’t be right now, that’s for sure,” she responded in a video that showed her lounging at home on the couch.

Meanwhile, little Eleanor, who is now a big sister, was sitting right behind her mom, stealing the spotlight.

Someone else had a comment and a question for the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star and told Elizabeth that she makes motherhood look easy.

“What’s one secret you would share with a first time mom?” asked the Instagram user.

Elizabeth confessed that despite how it may seem, motherhood is “not easy at all.” However, she also shared her parenting tips, one being “patience.”

“Lots and lots of patience, and sleep as much as you can,” said the mom of two.

90 Day Fiance Elizabeth Potthast enjoys a boat day with her family

While they are still a family of four, the Castravets are making lots of memories together. Their latest adventure was a boat ride over the weekend, and Elizabeth snapped a car selfie before they hit the high seas.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, the TLC personality rocked a purple dress with a diagonal neckline, a high slit, and a floral bikini peaking out from underneath.

She wore dark sunglasses and a big smile as they drove to their destination to cool down in the hot Florida weather.

“Boat Day,” she captioned the post.

Elizabeth and Andrei have a love for adventure, and they’re often traveling to different locations with the kids. Little Winston is only a few months old, but the little one has already experienced some fun adventures.

The foursome kicked off their first adventure for 2023 back in January as they journeyed to Alpine Village in Helen, Georgia.

They stayed in a cute cabin and enjoyed the mountain air while Eleanor enjoyed a day at Babyland General Hospital, home of the Cabbage Patch kids.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are saving the drama for TV

Things seem quite calm on the family front for Elizabeth and Andrei, which is quite the departure from the last season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Things have always been contentious between Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth’s family, but there’s a lot of drama even without Andrei in the mix.

Elizabeth and her sisters are convinced that their brother Charlie has a drinking problem and have decided to distance themselves from him.

Last year things turned physical between Andrei and Charlie, which was the final straw for the Castravets, who now want nothing to do with Charlie or his wife, Meg Potthast.

Furthermore, last season someone reported Andrei to Immigration, putting him at risk of being deported back to his home country of Moldovia, and viewers were convinced it was Charlie who made the call.

Since the show wrapped, things have been calm between the Castravet/Potthast families, but we’re sure they’re saving the drama for the cameras.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.