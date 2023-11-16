Is Debbie Johnson moving to Canada with her boyfriend Tony?

Debbie Johnson is ready to pack her bags and move to Canada to be with her boyfriend Tony Starcevich, but there’s one thing holding her back.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star doesn’t have the legal documents needed to stay there permanently, so she called on her followers for help.

Debbie noted in her post that she wants an immigration lawyer because she’s so in love with the country she wants to make it her home.

Meanwhile, producers need to call up a camera crew and get on this right away, because it would make for a great season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Things are obviously going well with Debbie and Tony, and she deserves a happy ending after years of being alone.

Debbie was married to her husband Harley Johnson for 27 years, and they had a son Colt Johnson.

Sadly he passed away and the 70-year-old spent many years after that clinging to her son. She got a lot of slack for being too involved in his life and his relationships, but now Debbie has a life of her own.

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson wants to move to Canada

In a recent Instagram post, Debbie asked her followers in Vancouver, Canada for help.

“I am in need of a immigration lawyer,” wrote Debbie, who noted that she’s on a budget and would prefer someone “Not to expensive, maybe even Pro Bono.”

The TLC star noted that she enjoys being in Canada with Tony and wants to make it her “permanent residency.”

“Help if you can. Please message me asap. Thank you for any information you can give me ❤️❤️,” she added in the caption.

Debbie’s road to happiness wasn’t easy, as she kissed a few frogs while looking for love in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

However, she returned in Season 3 with a hot new look and hit things off with Tony — after they were introduced by a friend.

Their romance has blossomed, and Debbie jetted out of Las Vegas to live with him in Canada, but now she wants to stay there with him and enjoy their new life together.

Debbie and Tony are living their best lives in Canada

Debbie and Tony have been living it up in Canada, it’s no wonder she has no desire to return to the U.S.

The couple share a love for rock music and have been going to one concert after the other. Back in October, the lovebirds went to see Guns n Rose and Alice in Chains live in concert.

A few days ago, Debbie posted from the KISS concert in Vancouver as she waited for the group to start their set.

“Can’t wait for the concert to start. “Kiss” live tonight at Rogers Arena. So excited ❤️❤️,” said Debbie.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.