Is Darcey & Stacey returning for Season 5? Here’s everything we know

It’s been nearly a year since Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey came to an end, so can we expect another season of the Silva sisters’ drama? Let’s take a look.

90 Day Fiance fans were treated to a Silva twin spinoff in August 2020 when Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey premiered.

Three more seasons followed, with Season 4 coming to a close in April 2023.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey left off with one of the Silva twins, Stacey Silva, re-tying the knot with her husband, Florian Sukaj.

Stacey’s twin sister, Darcey Silva, served as the maid of honor, and at the time, her relationship with Georgi Rusev was still in question.

Since then, we know that Darcey and Georgi have become husband and wife after navigating a tumultuous relationship history, including two failed engagements.

Darcey and Stacey Silva got their fans talking about the possibility of Season 5 of Darcey & Stacey

With everything transpiring behind the scenes with Darcey and Stacey, their fans (and critics) have been curious whether Season 5 is in the works.

The sisters’ recent Instagram activity stirred up conversation about the possibility of a fifth season of Darcey & Stacey.

The House of Eleven co-founders posted matching Instagram Reels, which appeared to show them filming for TLC cameras.

The ladies posed for promo shots as camera operators surrounded them, and they added some Darcey & Stacey and TLC logo gifs to the video.

In the caption, the ladies wrote, “Dynamic duo we love you all ❤️#darceyandstacey #90dayfiance #tlc #Superbowl #reel.”

Darcey and Stacey’s video got their fans and critics talking in the comments section.

Their admirers expressed their excitement for a possible fifth season, begging them to come back to reality TV for another season of Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey and Stacey’s fans are hopeful their reality TV spinoff show will return to the air. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Some claim Darcey & Stacey was canceled by TLC

However, several other commenters claimed the video was posted as a way to garner clicks, and that Darcey & Stacey has been canceled by TLC.

“The show was cancelled,” wrote @cathi_i.

According to another Instagram user, Darcey & Stacey was canceled because Darcey wasn’t willing to televise her and Georgi’s wedding.

“How true that is I don’t know,” read the comment, “But I guess there was a parting of the way for that reason.”

Critics say Darcey and Stacey’s spinoff has been canceled by TLC. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

@izaacckk20 claimed that Darcey “threw a fit about her wedding,” and therefore, “TLC declined filming it so [they said no to] season 5.”

Could a Darcey and Stacey reality TV spinoff by a different name be on the horizon?

It would be unlike Darcey not to publicize her wedding to Georgi Rusev, so we’re not sure how true the rumors about that could be, but anything is possible.

The twins’ latest share is a bit confusing since just a couple of months ago, they teased another reality TV show called Stacey & Darcey, as Monsters and Critics reported.

In the since-deleted Instagram post, Darcey uploaded a photo of herself and her sister, Stacey, and added a logo reading, “Stacey & Darcey,” in glittery gold font.

In the accompanying caption, Darcey penned, “D&S see you soon! ❤️ @darceysilva @staceysilvatv #darceyandstacey.”

In the comments section, Darcey responded to some curious fans and made it seem as though the show was in the works.

When asked whether she and Stacey’s 2023 trip to Dubai was a “secret” season, Darcey teased, “Yesss! You know us well! Love you! Let’s do it big!”

Another fan implied that Stacey & Darcey would be a replacement show for Darcey & Stacey, and instead of shooting down the insinuation, Darcey simply responded with a slew of red heart emojis.

Is an announcement coming?

Based on previous timelines, we suspect we would have heard something by now if the Silva sisters were appearing on the small screen again.

Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey debuted in August of 2020, Season 2 in July of 2021, Season 3 in January of 2022, and Season 4 in January of 2023.

Now that we’re into February 2024, we can either expect another summer premiere if Season 5 comes about or a cancellation update.

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping our eye peeled for any signs that a Darcey and Stacey-themed reality show is in progress.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.