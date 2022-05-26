Is Courtney Veale joining OnlyFans? Below Deck Med star answers fans burning questions

Courtney gets real with Below Deck Mediterranean fans. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean star Courtney Veale has given fans something to talk about as she answers some burning questions.

The blonde beauty has been keeping Below Deck Med viewers entertained since she premiered on Season 6 of the Below Deck spin-off. Courtney not only shows off her funny side with witty one-liners but has been steaming things up lately with some smoldering photos.

As speculation grows she returns to Below Deck Mediterranean for Season 7; Courtney has spilled the tea on some other hot topics in her life right now.

Is Courtney Veale joining OnlyFans?

Courtney used social media to address some of the questions she gets asked the most by her followers. Instead of doing an Instagram Q&A, Courtney answered questions via Tik Tok, which she shared on her other social media platforms.

One question that Courtney has been bombarded with is whether she intends to join OnlyFans. A slew of reality TV stars uses the adult content subscription-based service to make extra cash.

“I feel like I could make a lot of money from it, but I also don’t want, I wouldn’t want it to be like sexual and vulgar, and like naked, so I am kind of like, ‘is there really much [of] a point?’ Obviously, the name is still a bit tainted, and I don’t want it affecting things in the future,” she expressed.

The Bravo personality went on to share that she is conflicted about joining the controversial site. Courtney knows she could make some good money and stated, “girl gotta eat.”

It doesn’t sound like Courtney will be following in Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Ashely Marti’s footsteps and joining OnlyFans any time soon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What other questions did Below Deck Med’s Courtney answer?

Besides the OnlyFans question, Courtney also set the record straight on her personal life. The blonde bombshell is currently single.

Another question she is asked a lot is about yachting and if she’s still pursuing it as a career.

“Am I still in yachting? Well, I mean, yes, I am. I’m not like, haven’t left yachting officially. I have just been having a bit of time away from it,” Courtney replied. “In yachting, it’s very easy to put like all your emotions to the side, kind of forget about real life and like what’s actually happening in real life. I feel like I am actually like dealing with everything that’s going on with my dad more and like dealing with my own like mental health and stuff issues now that I’m not in yachting for just this kind of break. Cause it actually gives you time to think and like be one with yourself.”

As for her yachting future, Courtney revealed she does plan on doing another charter season this summer.

No, Courtney Veale did not address the upcoming season of Below Deck Med just yet. Instead, she talked about traveling, something she has done quite a bit of lately, and revealed she’s headed back home to North Wales for a visit in a couple of weeks.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.