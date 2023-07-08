Is Briana DeJesus pregnant? Here’s why Teen Mom fans are saying she is

Briana DeJesus has been lying low on social media while she awaits the airing of Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

The MTV star is known to post then delete on social media but occasionally records live videos on Instagram to interact with her 1.2 million followers.

During a recent live video, Briana’s appearance struck up curiosity among many of her followers, who now wonder whether the mom of two has a bun in the oven.

All About Teen Mom on Instagram shared some screenshots from the Instagram Live, in which Briana wore a loose-fitting graphic tee as she unboxed some pots and pans in her kitchen.

The screenshot also showed some of the comments from Briana’s followers.

Some didn’t ask but assumed that Briana is pregnant with her third child based on her appearance.

Teen Mom viewers ask whether Briana DeJesus is pregnant

One such follower asked, “Who’s the bb father is she pregnant?”

One Instagram user commented, “It’s nobody’s business if she is pregnant or not.”

Others didn’t mention a possible pregnancy but noted that Briana’s perceived weight gain “looks good” on the brunette beauty.

The comments section of the Instagram post showed mixed reactions from Teen Mom viewers.

Fan account Teen Mom Shade Room didn’t think Briana’s video was an indication that she was pregnant. Instead, they noted that she “just always got on a big a** tee shirt.”

Another Instagram user called the pregnancy accusations the “most degrading and selfish” and “disrespectful” thing to say to women. “Body shaming is not okay,” they added.

Teen Mom fans offered their two cents on whether Briana might be pregnant or not. Pic credit: @allaboutteenmom/Instagram

One of Briana’s critics pointed out that the Teen Mom 2 alum’s former co-star, Kailyn Lowry, has been at the center of pregnancy-related gossip in recent months, but “[others] can’t bring it up for bri?!”

“Gtfoh the way this girl changes boyfriends I wouldn’t doubt [she’s pregnant],” they added.

Briana is mom to her daughters Nova and Stella

Briana is already a mom to two children, her daughters, 10-year-old Nova and 6-year-old Stella. Nova’s father is Devoin Austin, Briana’s ex-boyfriend who also appears regularly on the Teen Mom franchise.

Stella’s father is Luis Hernandez, who, as Teen Mom viewers know, hasn’t been present often in his daughter’s life, which was a main part of Briana’s storyline during her time on Teen Mom 2.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.