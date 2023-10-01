Below Deck Med Season 8 has begun, and it definitely kicked off like no other season in the show’s history.

There will be more on that crazy Season 8 premiere later.

First, though, let’s address whether or not Bravo will air back-to-back episodes of Below Deck Med.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under were each given double episodes on Below Deck Monday nights.

Although Below Deck Sailing Yacht only did it for half the season, Below Deck Down Under Season 2 aired two weekly episodes other than the premiere or the finale.

So, will Bravo keep the same schedule? Here’s what we know!

Is Bravo airing double episodes of Below Deck Med Season 8?

The benefit of airing double episodes of a Below Deck show each week allows the network to air more seasons throughout the year.

Now that Below Deck Down Under moved from Peacock to Bravo, there are four Below Deck shows airing on the network. Since Below Deck Adventure Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet, we are not including it.

Monday has become Below Deck night, so in order to fit in all the shows, a little schedule juggling has to be done. However, Bravo isn’t planning to do that with Below Deck Med.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med will not air back-to-back episodes, at least not right now. According to the Bravo schedule through Episode 3, the only new episode will be at 9/8c.

Never before seen footage from the previous week’s episode will air at 8/7c.

That could change further in the season to make room for Below Deck Season 11, or the OG show will be pushed back to early 2024.

Other Below Deck Med Season 8 news

Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew are bringing the drama on Below Deck Med, and only the premiere has aired. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Season 8 premiere made history.

The reason was because of Ruan Irving and his sudden departure due to his yachting credentials. Ruan set the record straight on the subject. He also hinted that he might not be done with the show.

Natalya Scudder has already opened up about her tension with Tumi Mhlongo and Kyle Viljoen. The trailer teased those three having some explosive fights, and we are here for it.

A sneak peek for the next episode shows chef Jack Luby has egg issues while Captain Sandy scrambles to find a new bosun. Plus, there are a lot of rumors about who will replace Ruan on the Below Deck Med.

Are you happy there won’t be double episodes of Below Deck Med, or do you like the back-to-back new episodes?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.