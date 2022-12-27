Is Brandi Glanville returning to RHOBH? Here’s why fans think she is

Is Brandi Glanville coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Brandi Glanville has been one of the most polarizing cast members in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills history, even though she left the show after Season 5.

She has guest-starred in three seasons since her departure in 2015, and viewers either love her or hate her – there is no in-between.

The model-turned-reality star knew exactly how to shake up the cast, and Brandi never failed to back down to the Queen Bees of Beverly Hills, no matter the backlash from her fellow Housewives.

There has been constant speculation that Brandi might one day return to the show, and with current cast changes possible while the show is on hiatus, there is room for more ladies to stir things up, which fans always love.

Brandi has no obvious allies left in the current cast, although she and OG Kyle Richards have mended their past tumultuous relationship years after Brandi left the show. So where exactly would Brandi fit in if she ever decided to take on the task of full-time Housewife?

Loyal RHOBH fans got a late holiday surprise on Monday when Brandi took to Twitter with a possible hidden message about a return to the cast. Or was she just messing with us?!

I love this Christmas present pic.twitter.com/QvbBiwZxbY — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 27, 2022

RHOBH: Brandi Glanville loves her Christmas present – a large diamond

Former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville shocked fans when she posted a video to Twitter of her holding a very large, glistening diamond in her hand. Typically, that would lead people to believe that she received a beautiful gift from her family or her current beau, but any Bravoholic knows what diamonds mean!

Every Beverly Hills Housewife holds a giant diamond in the opening credits, and when Brandi’s perfectly manicured hand opened to reveal the gem, any viewer could read between the lines.

Brandi kept coy and didn’t respond to the comments, but the general feeling was that fans wanted her back, and look forward to her putting Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne in their places.

Brandi Glanville dropped another hint last week, fueling speculation of a comeback

Just days before Christmas, Brandi posted to Instagram a photo where she sat in a gorgeous red dress and announced that she was “never gone for too long” and told fans “see you soon,” with a popcorn emoji.

All signs point to a long-awaited return to the hit Bravo show! Brandi is hot off the heels of an amazing season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s estate in the Berkshires.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.