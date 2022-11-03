Is Big Ed or Angela Deem the bigger 90 Day Fiance villain? Viewers voted and here’s what they said

A 90 Day Fiance poll determined who is the bigger villain between Angela Deem and Big Ed Brown. Pic credit: TLC

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page created a poll that asked the 90 Day audience who is a worse villain between franchise alums Angela Deem and Big Ed Brown.

Both are cast members in the currently-airing season of Happily Ever After? and their behavior on the show has cast a negative shadow over them as they are in the spotlight.

Angela and Ed have been two of the most controversial figures throughout the network for different reasons and 90 Day viewers have called for them to be fired several times.

The Instagram Story poll had a picture of Ed next to a picture of Angela from the show and asked, “Who’s a worse person?”

Furthermore, below the images, the Story asked, “Who is the 90 Day fandom villain?

Angela was the clear winner with 63% of votes while Ed got 37% of the votes.

Angela Deem and Ed Brown have had a lot of drama on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Already this Happily Ever After? season, viewers have watched a ton of drama go down in both Angela and Ed’s lives.

Angela flew to Nigeria to surprise her husband Michael Ilesanmi and confront him about her insisting that he take his social media down while she keeps hers.

The trip has resulted in several explosive fights with Angela being the aggressor and at one point even vandalizing Michael’s car and pushing him.

Ed and his fiancee Liz Woods got into a gnarly verbal altercation during and after their engagement party after Ed thought Liz wanted to be with women after he saw an exchange between her and a female coworker who was a lesbian.

The fight escalated with Liz throwing her ring into a bush and continued back at their place.

What is left to come on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Happily Ever After? viewers should stay buckled up this season because Angela and Michael are on the verge of finding out about Michael’s spousal immigration visa determination. Furthermore, Angela is on the verge of pulling the visa because of her distrust of Michael.

Big Ed and Liz are still recovering from their big engagement party fight and still have a lot of healing and communication to do before they both feel comfortable moving forward with the wedding.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.