Is Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale joining a new show? Here’s what we know

It looks like Below Deck Mediterranean alum Courtney Veale will be headed back to reality television soon.

Unfortunately for Below Deck Med fans, the rumor mill isn’t buzzing about Courtney returning to the show but rather joining a new one.

Courtney appeared on Season 6 and Season 7 of the Below Deck spin-off.

However, her next forte into reality TV will have fans seeing a whole new side of the blonde beauty.

There’s speculation that Courtney has joined the cast of a United Kingdom show that plans to feature an all-female cast.

Let’s take a look at what we know about Courtney’s next reality television gig.

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale joining The Challenge UK

The Sun has reported Courtney has signed on to participate in The Challenge UK along with several other females from UK shows like Big Brother and Love Island.

“The girls are as feisty and determined as they are gorgeous,” an insider close to the show revealed to The Sun. “There’s a real mix of characters – it’s set to be explosive.”

Not only does the show feature all women, but it marks the debut of The Challenge UK, which is based on the United States version of the mega-hit show. The Challenge focuses on contestants participating in various extreme challenges to earn cash prizes and avoid elimination.

Courtney has yet to confirm she has joined The Challenge UK. However, she did kick off the new year with a teaser that big things were coming for her.

Aside from the all-female cast list, no further details have emerged as of this writing.

Will Courtney Veale return for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8?

There’s no question that Courtney has become a fan favorite during her two seasons. Courtney has utilized her time on the yachting franchise to help further her social media influencer status and promote her company, COCO apparel.

Courtney has nothing but love for the Below Deck franchise. However, the odds of her returning for Below Deck Med Season 8 are slim.

Last fall, photos of the new season were leaked, revealing that Season 7 stew Kyle Viljoen was back and Below Deck Down Under star Tumi Mhlongo was crossing over to Below Deck Mediterranean.

There’s a small chance that Courtney could be returning to the deck team, as no pictures of the exterior crew were released at the time.

Fans won’t know whether Courtney returns to Below Deck Med for months because Season 8 of the show won’t hit Bravo airwaves until this summer.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more information on Courtney Veale’s reported upcoming appearance on The Challenge UK.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.