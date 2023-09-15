Below Deck Adventure Season 1 wrapped its run on Bravo months ago.

As Below Deck Down Under Season 2 winds down and Below Deck Med Season 8 kicks off soon, fans are wondering about Below Deck Adventure.

After all, the show debuted on Bravo last fall, so a second season would likely be airing around the same time this year.

The Below Deck franchise has become a mega-hit for Bravo over the past 10 years.

Below Deck Adventure added a different twist to the yachting show, featuring guests in the cold climate of Norway.

So, did Below Deck Adventure get another season, or did it not live up to the Below Deck standards? Let’s take a look.

Is Below Deck Adventure Season 2 happening?

Unfortunately, things don’t look good for the future of Below Deck Adventure, at least right now. There has been no information about Season 2 of Below Deck Adventure.

At the end of last year, a casting call went out for charter guests to appear on the show. However, the Instagram post has been removed, and the account has been shut down.

In the spring, new seasons of Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Down Under were confirmed to air in 2023. Below Deck Sailing Yacht was airing its current season when the announcement was made.

Below Deck Adventure was not mentioned in the Bravo press release. It wasn’t a big surprise that Below Deck Adventure was off the list because the show didn’t resonate with Below Deck fans.

The cold water show was the only Below Deck show not produced by 51 Minds, so that could have something to do with a lack of a second season.

Plus, the only crew member fans really liked was Captain Kerry Titheradge, and since he’s moving to the OG Below Deck, he won’t be available for another season.

Could Bravo bring back Below Deck Adventure in the future?

It’s a bit surprising that Below Deck Adventure won’t have a second season. Even with Captain Kerry unavailable, a new captain could have been brought in.

Below Deck Med brought in Captain Sandy Yawn for Season 2, taking over for Captain Mark Howard. The show was revamped and is still going strong today, despite fans not being too fond of Captain Sandy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 was a bust, too much like Below Deck Adventure Season 1. Instead of canceling the show, though, Bravo and its producers breathed new life into the show with a brand new crew, except Captain Glenn Shephard.

Today, the sailing show is one of the most popular in the Below Deck franchise. The same thing could be happening with Below Deck Adventure, and producers are taking time to find the right formula.

All signs point to Below Deck Adventure not being renewed by Bravo.

Are you upset about no more Below Deck Adventure, or do you even care?

Below Deck Adventure is currently on hiatus on Bravo.