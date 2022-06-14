Is Alyssa Ellman talking to anyone from MAFS after flirting with Ryan Ignasiak?

Alyssa Ellman allows followers to ask her questions online. Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Alyssa Ellman debuted on Married at First Sight Season 14 where she received an abidance of backlash from viewers for her behavior.

Despite having loads of critics, Alyssa also managed to gain some fans and an increase in followers.

Recently, a fan wanted to know about Alyssa’s love life and if she’s pursuing anything special with any MAFS men.

Alyssa Ellman responds to fan’s questions about love and reality television

Alyssa Ellman took to her Instagram stories and allowed her followers to ask questions.

One fan asked the question, “Are you talking to anyone else from MAFS” with the side eye emoji.

Alyssa commented, “Dating wise no, been there done that,” with a laughing emoji and a peace sign emoji.

After her season of MAFS, Alyssa was linked to two men from the franchise.

The first was her MAFS ex-husband Chris Collette, although their relationship was contentious and never turned romantic.

Alyssa became the first person to refuse to stay the night with her spouse after the wedding.

Despite Alyssa immediately feeling turned off by Chris she still went on the honeymoon but refused to have an honest conversation with Chris about how she felt about him. She also requested that they took turns in the shared apartment when they returned to Boston.

Chris slowly but surely caught on that Alyssa had no intention of getting to know him or making the marriage work so he requested a divorce shortly after the honeymoon.

Alyssa then was linked to Ryan Ignasiak and the pair went bowling during the MAFS Where Are They Now? special.

Alyssa and Ryan exchanged flirty banter and Alyssa admitted that she was attracted to Ryan as she felt he fit her “cowboy type.”

While Ryan and Alyssa appeared interested in one another, Alyssa felt hurt by Ryan when she discovered he was also talking to Alyssa’s costar Lindsey Georgoulis.

Alyssa and Lindsey never got along and so Alyssa cut Ryan off despite his interactions with Lindsey allegedly being platonic.

Now, it appears Alyssa is done dating MAFS men.

Alyssa Ellman reveals if she’d go on a Netflix romance reality show

During her Q&A, a fan asked Alyssa, “Would you ever try a similar experience? Like love is blind?”

Love is Blind is a hit Netflix series where participants get to know each other without ever seeing each other and then get engaged.

Alyssa respond, “Probably not LIB.”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.