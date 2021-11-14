Is Alaskan Bush People fake? Bear Brown responds to the accusations

Billy Brown and Bear Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People have a lot of rabid fans, but there are just as many people who dismiss the show and call it fake.

There are a lot of explanations given on why people think that the events of the Brown family are not real, but those are often met with defenses by fans of the show.

Now, Bear Brown is answering those criticisms, and he is shocked people are still making the claims.

Is Alaskan Bush People fake?

There are a lot of reasons that fans think that Alaskan Bush People is faked.

For much of the series, the family lived in the wilderness of Alaska and shunned modern society. However, there are some sources, including locals, that hinted that they didn’t really live there.

Radar Online reported that they lived in a hotel in Hoonah, Alaska. Neighbors claimed that the family was staying at the Icy Strait Lodge.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The family left when Ami Brown fell ill, so they could be closer to medical facilities. However, as the show reviewed this season, they still weren’t close enough to save Billy Brown when he suffered a stroke.

Snowbird revealed that the medical personnel said they couldn’t get him airlifted somewhere fast enough to save him and the family had to say goodbye.

Despite this, fans can’t discuss the show without others showing up and calling it fake.

In a recent interview, Bear Brown answered these accusations.

“Fake, people still say that?” Bear asked. “You would think after seeing so many hardships and how our real-life problems alter the entire direction of the show that it’s pretty obvious how real it is.”

“If anyone is still in denial and just can’t accept the truth, all I have to say is, ‘what is hard to believe?'”

What is happening this season on Alaskan Bush People?

This season has been a tough one for the Brown family on Alaskan Bush People.

Billy Brown died and the family had to say goodbye to their dad.

However, there has also been some good news for the family. Bear cleaned up his house, which was full of hornets, as he prepared for his young son to come visit him.

There are also sources that claim Raiven is returning to Alaskan Bush People to be with Bear once again.

There is also a new baby in the family, as Noah Brown welcomed a new baby to the world.

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Discovery.