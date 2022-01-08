There could be a couple of familiar faces on the upcoming Below Deck spinoff. Pic credit: Bravo

Is a Below Deck Mediterranean alum on Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under? That’s the question many Below Deck fans are asking after some new information regarding the spin-off has come to light.

Last spring, it was revealed that the Below Deck family was growing again. Two new spin-offs were joining the hit-yachting franchise.

Below Deck Adventure is a cold-water version premiering on Bravo in 2022. Below Deck Down Under, then referred to as Below Deck Australia, was also announced, but it will drop in 2022 exclusively on Peacock.

As the New Year kicks off, Below Deck fans can’t help but wonder what’s up with the two spin-offs. Thanks to a resurfaced article, there is a little more insight into Below Deck Down Under.

Is a Below Deck Med alum on Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under?

Not long after Below Deck Down Under was green-lit, information regarding the spin-off began popping up, including speculation about the crew. Below Deck Season 3 alum chef Leon Walker was spotted filming the new show last May.

Thanks to an Australian website, news about another alum has been making the rounds. It appears that Aesha Scott from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 and 5 will be on Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under.

Mackay and Whitsunday Life captured photos of Aesha and other crew members filming the Below Deck spin-off last May. Aesha is visibly featured in the pictures, which is good news for Below Deck Med fans.

Leon and Aesha will certainly help get eyeballs on Below Deck Down Under Season 1, especially since it will only be on Peacock and not Bravo. There’s no question Leon will bring the drama, while Aesha will bring the entertainment.

When will Below Deck Down Under premiere?

There is good and bad news when it comes to Below Deck Down Under premiere. The bad is that Peacock has yet to give any insight into the drop date.

However, Peacock has become quicker to release shows than Bravo. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 was filmed in April 2021 and was released on Peacock in November 2021. Season 2 was filmed in September 2021 and will reportedly drop in March 2022.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 was filmed from May 2021 to June 2021, keeping with Below Deck’s six-week filming schedule. So, that means the season could premiere on Peacock in the next couple of months.

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Med appears to have joined Below Deck Down Under, making her second member from the Below Deck family to be part of the spin-off.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.