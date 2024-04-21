Is a Below Deck chef joining The Traitors Season 3?

The latest The Traitors Season 3 rumor mill features a familiar Below Deck chef in the casting mix.

Although Season 2 of The Traitors ended just a couple of months ago, the show’s success has fans wanting any news about the upcoming season.

Reddit has been all over information about The Traitors Season 3 casting news with a thread that featured Below Deck alum chef Rachel Hardgrove.

Below Deck fans know Rachel would be stellar on The Traitors with her humor, wit, and sass.

Rachel doesn’t hold back in expressing her opinions or shaking things up when needed.

So, is it true that Rachel will be the next Below Deck star to appear on the hit Peacock show? Let’s examine what we know.

Has Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove been cast on The Traitors Season 3?

We hate to disappoint fans, but at this point, the cast photo for The Traitors Season 3 is nothing more than speculation. It’s far too early for a cast to be in place, as the show tends to film in the late summer or early fall.

There’s also the question of whether Rachel would even return to reality television after her Below Deck experience. Rachel spent three seasons on Below Deck, but ahead of Season 10, the chef blasted the show, Bravo, and the production company 51 Minds.

Rachel was crystal clear she would never return to Below Deck, and that has some believing her reality TV days are behind her. The chef remains in yachting but also has been trying her hand at comedy.

Right now, we know that the Reddit thread was likely written by a fan of The Traitor’s dream casting. Only time will tell if a Below Deck star joins The Traitors.

Kate Chastain killed it in The Traitors Season 1 and Season 2, so the next Below Deck star has a lot to live up to.

More Below Deck news

Meanwhile, Below Deck Season 11 has been barreling right along with only a handful of episodes left to play out.

Captain Kerry Titheradge and Ben Willoughby have ignited a new feud as the bosun took aim at the captain over a recent interview.

Ben has also thrown shade at Below Deck as well as several of his current costars. Two of them have called Ben out on his recent actions.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, two former Below Deck Down Under guests have brought their drama to Below Deck and it’s so good.

Would you want to see Rachel on The Traitors?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Traitors is currently streaming on Peacock.