Is 90 Day: The Last Resort filming for Season 2? Everything we know

If you enjoyed the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, you may be in luck because it looks like Season 2 is in the works.

Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort saw five couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise head to the Florida Keys for a couple’s retreat, where they worked with a team of professionals to iron out their relationship issues.

It appears that Sharp Entertainment is at it again because they’re looking for relationship coaches and other professionals to join a new “exciting reality show.”

90 Day Fiance Casting listed an opportunity on their official Instagram feed, asking “innovated coaches” with “out-of-the-box therapy methods” to apply for the casting call.

In the post seen below, interested coaches are encouraged to apply for the position as long as they are willing to “challenge conventional norms,” and “inspire change” and be comfortable in “unconventional activities” for therapy.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Although the post doesn’t explicitly state that the casting call is for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, the email in the caption is listed as [email protected].

The post also noted that Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort will be filmed in Arizona this time, as opposed to the Isla Bella Resort in Key West, Florida.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 resulted in 3 couples reigniting their romantic spark and 2 calling it quits

The 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 cast included Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, and Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown.

At the end of the season, the couples were given the option to either reconcile in a recommitment ceremony or split and go their separate ways.

We watched as three couples decided they were going to stick together after working with the show’s team of professionals.

Yara and Jovi, Angela and Michael, and Big Ed and Liz were among those who participated in the recommitment ceremony.

However, Kalani and Asuleu decided to get divorced. Asuleu’s serial cheating was too much for Kalani to handle, so instead of working through it, they decided to remain friends and co-parents to their sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

Molly and Kelly actually ended up leaving the resort early when they realized their relationship was beyond repair and never turned back.

If Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort is, in fact, in the works, we’re definitely curious to see which couples would join the cast.

It seems that nearly all of the couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise would be candidates, given the prerequisites for the show: relationship problems.

But there is one couple who we likely won’t see on another season of 90 Day Fiance.

As Monsters and Critics reported, 90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield told In Touch that she and her husband, Russ Mayfield, were “supposed” to appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

However, Paola admitted that she’s glad she decided not to film for the spinoff.

“It’s a bittersweet, like, you know what? I’m glad I didn’t do it,” Paola told the outlet. “I didn’t have enough for that to cover, like, compared to what I’m seeing.”

Sharp Entertainment is currently recruiting cast members for new seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

While Sharp Entertainment recruits professionals for another season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, they’re also looking for participants to join the cast of new seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

In a post shared in November 2023, @90dayfiancecast asked interested potential cast members to reach out to [email protected] to share their “unique” stories with fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

90 Day: The Last Resort is currently on hiatus on TLC.