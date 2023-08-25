Is 90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata still with ‘hall pass’ guy? Here’s everything we know

Kalani Faagata dropped jaws when she revealed that she went all the way with her “hall pass” and developed feelings for him, but has the 90 Day Fiance star remained in contact with him?

Kalani’s admission to the group therapists and her fellow 90 Day: The Last Resort castmates during Episode 1 was a shocker.

After her estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa, acknowledged that he was unfaithful during a visit to Samoa, it came to light that in an attempt to make things even, Asuelu offered her a hall pass, meaning she could kiss another man.

Not only did Kalani accept Asuelu’s offer to kiss another man (dubbed “hall pass guy”), but they also ended up having sex, and she developed feelings for him.

Kalani agreed to block “hall pass guy” from her phone in an effort to appease Asuleu, but the connection she shared with her extramarital freebie has us wondering if she kept her word.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers are eager to know whether Kalani continued to stay in contact with the “hall pass guy” or if they’ve cut all contact.

Kalani Faagata teased glimpses of Dallas Nuez on Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, “hall pass guy” actually has a name. After months of Kalani teasing him on social media, we revealed his identity as Dallas Nuez, a private security company employee who resides in California, where Kalani and her sons currently live.

Kalani has only shown glimpses of Dallas on Instagram, including his tattooed hand accompanying her on nights out and uploading photos of roses seemingly sent to her from him.

Dallas began popping up in Kalani’s Instagram Stories in December 2022, but she has yet to acknowledge his identity or their relationship status publicly.

Kalani and Dallas are reportedly getting serious and moving in together

According to an insider who spoke with The Sun, things are serious between Kalani and Dallas. So serious, in fact, that they’re preparing to move in together. Dallas has also introduced Kalani to his family, per the source.

We haven’t been able to find anyone by the name of Dallas Nuez on Instagram, and it doesn’t appear that Kalani is following anyone by that name on the social media platform. That could mean that he has a private account or a pseudonym, however.

Currently, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers are watching Kalani and Asuelu work with their team of therapists to decide whether they want to salvage their marriage or call it quits for good.

This further raises questions about Kalani’s love life since she admitted on the show that she wants to try and work things out with Asuelu, mainly for the sake of their two young sons, Kennedy and Oliver.

Asuelu allegedly had a fling with another 90 Day Fiance cast member

Amid all of the online chatter about Kalani’s involvement with Dallas, Asuelu reportedly had another fling, this time with a fellow 90 Day Fiance star.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Asuelu was spotted cozying up to Chantel Everett’s sister, Winter Everett, at a nightclub. The duo was enjoying drinks and dancing with Chantel, her brother River, and 90 Day Fiance couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya.

Winter sat next to Asuelu on a bench in the back of the club while the rest of the group danced the night away. At one point in the video, Aseulu seemingly whispered something into Winter’s ear and put his arm around her. It also looked as though Asuelu and Winter shared a kiss.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers are torn about Kalani and Asuelu’s situation. While some believe that Kalani should be applauded for giving Asuleu a taste of his own medicine, others believe that two wrongs don’t make a right.

Perhaps Kalani is waiting until 90 Day: The Last Resort airs in its entirety before revealing her relationship status, so in the meantime, we’ll be watching all of the juicy details unfold this season.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.