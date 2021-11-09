Irritated 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers shade Sumit for not wanting to marry Jenny

The Other Way viewers bashed Sumit for delaying his marriage to Jenny. Pic credit TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think that Sumit is the obstacle standing in the way of him and Jenny marrying after Sumit’s parents agreed not to interfere in their choices.

Jenny expressed her excitement and desire to get married right away, but Sumit told her to pump the brakes and showed extreme hesitation.

This is the moment Jenny has been waiting for in getting Sumit’s parents’ blessing, but it is now obvious that Sumit is the problem, and viewers called him out for it. Critics think he is coming up with more excuses to delay their marriage and that it’s not something he actually wants.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics bash Sumit Singh for delaying marriage to Jenny Slatten

Now that Jenny and Sumit are free to get married with his parents’ compliant, Sumit did not seem stoked when Jenny put it back on him to make it happen, which irritated viewers.

On Reddit, a thread was made bashing Sumit for delaying his marriage to Jenny yet again and making it seem like at the bottom of all the drama, he is the one who is the obstacle, not his parents.

The subject of the thread read, “Now that Sumit’s parents are halfway in the bag about the relationship…”

The Redditor went on to jab, “Sumit is onto developing some new material as to why he cannot marry Jenny. He has been married before, and one marriage is enough for one lifetime. He is not ready to give up his scamming career and marriage can get in the way of it, like before lol. Something along those lines. Jenny needs to run for her dear life.”

Critics on Instagram also had some opinions on Sumit’s apparent disinterest in marrying Jenny.

There was a meme created by a popular 90 Day fan page of the scene from the latest episode where Sumit’s dad clarifies, “She’s asking if she has your blessings,” and Sadhna answers that she will see what happens.

There was a screengrab of Sumit saying, “I don’t think I can survive another divorce” in the meme as well.

@truecrime_jankie added a statement on the meme saying, “When you realize that its actually your fiance who doesn’t want to get married.”

They added the caption, “When you realise that the only obstacle is your man & not his parents anymore.”

Other 90 Day critics jumped into the comments section to concur. One person stated, “He don’t wanna marry her,” while another interjected that if Sumit wanted to marry Jenny, he would have already.

Another person called the situation a brilliant move on Sumit’s parents’ part.

Someone else wrote, ” I’m watching now and it’s written all over his face that he doesn’t want to get married.”

90 Day critics added their thought on the situation. Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Jenny Slatten will have to leave the country if Sumit Singh doesn’t marry her

If Sumit does not agree to marry Jenny, then she will have to leave the country for a few months and come back to renew her tourist visa once it expires, which would be expensive and challenging for the 63-year-old.

Jenny has threatened to just abandon the whole relationship if Sumit won’t marry her and go back to America. Jenny went back to America for an extended period of time when Sumit wouldn’t marry her in the past.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.