Inside Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s daughter Ryder’s Alice in Wonderland-themed 5th birthday party

Ryder Wharton celebrated her fifth birthday with an Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party celebration. Pic credit: @thatsryderk/Instagram

Teen Mom OG stars Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton celebrated their daughter Ryder’s fifth birthday over the weekend.

Ryder’s party was Alice in Wonderland-themed and, in typical fashion, her parents went all out and didn’t miss a beat when it came to details for the tea party celebration.

Cheyenne took to Instagram to share pics and details from Ryder’s bash.

“Ryder In Wonderland 🌟” Cheyenne captioned her post.

“It’s tradition in our family that at 5 the little girls host a tea party for their birthdays,” her caption continued. “I’m so happy to keep the tradition going! Thank you so much to everyone who came and showed Ryder love!! 🎉🥳”

The celebration was complete with a mirrored cake table that was set up to look like an authentic tea party, Alice in Wonderland style.

In a cart labeled “Ryder’s Wonderland,” guests could choose from several flavors of ice cream. A white bouncy house decorated with pink and green balloons was available for Ryder and her guests as well.

Tables covered with tiered-trays full of a variety of snacks also graced the space, along with custom-made Alice in Wonderland-themed cookies.

Ryder posed in her pink dress with white gloves and matching sunglasses alongside her mom Cheyenne, stepdad Zach Davis, and baby brother Ace for a sweet family snap.

Cory Wharton, girlfriend Taylor Selfridge wish Ryder a happy birthday, share footage from celebration

Cory Wharton’s girlfriend and baby mama, Taylor Selfridge, who is currently pregnant with their second child, also shared some footage from Ryder’s special day to her Instagram Stories.

Taylor filmed some of the décor from the lavish affair, showing off the plentiful spread of food and drink options, and the gorgeous decorations.

Ryder’s little sister, Mila Mae Wharton, joined her for some fun in a matching outfit and sunglasses along with Ryder’s cousin Baaz, whose mom is Cheyenne’s sister, R Kyle.

In a sweet video capture, Taylor showed the youngest party guests jumping together in the moon bounce, singing Ring Around the Rosie before all falling together at the end of the song.

Ryder’s dad Cory was sure to commemorate his daughter’s big day with an Instagram post dedicated to his 5-year-old.

“Happy birthday to my big girl 👑!!! RYDER K Wharton, I love you so much 💓” Cory began his caption.

“I’m not gonna get all emotional on this post 😂 but stop growing up !!!” he continued to gush. “I can’t believe you’re already five, we’ve been doing this thing for five years together!!”

Cory concluded his caption, “You teach me something new every day and continue to have that bubbly, bright, fun, silly, sassy, spirit that you have. Continue to be the big sister that you are love you girl !!! Happy birthday 🎂!!!!”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.