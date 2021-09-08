Iman Shumpert on DWTS: Who he is and where you can find him on Instagram

Iman Shumpert on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced their new celebrity dancers on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

Iman Shumpert was one of the new cast members of the reality competition series.

Here is everything you need to know about Iman Shumpert this season on DWTS.

Who is Iman Shumpert on Dancing with the Stars Season 30?

One of the new dancers is Iman Shumpert.

Iman Shumpert is an NBA star who has played for five different teams over his 10-year career.

Shumpert played college ball at Georgia Tech. He reached stardom as a sophomore, becoming the first player in ACC conference history to lead his team in points, assists, and rebounds. He also holds the record for most steals in Georgia Tech history.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The play was good enough to make him a first-round draft pick the next season when the New York Knicks chose him with the 17th overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft.

He was a first-team All-Rookie choice in 2012 and played with the Knicks until 2015 when the team traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was the best move for Shumpert, as he joined LeBron James and went on to win the NBA Championship in 2016.

In 2018, the Cavs traded Shumpert to the Sacramento Kings, where he played for one season before moving on to the Rockets. He then went on to play for the Brooklyn Nets, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. At the moment, he is an unsigned free agent.

Shumpert is married to retired singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor, who previously wrote songs for Usher, Chris Brown, and Omarion, after signing on with Kanye West’s GOOD Music label in 2012.

The couple starred in the VH1 reality TV series Teyana and Iman. They share two daughters.

How can you follow Iman Shumpert on Instagram?

You can follow Iman Shumpert on Instagram at @imanshumpert.

He immediately got excited about his announcement, and took to Instagram, asking, “Y’all gone vote fa me?”

He also has lots of photos and videos of his wife and kids.

Shumpert is also an Instagram influencer and has partnered with Hennessy on their platform to provide material support to help Black, Asian, and Latinx small business owners in response to inequities exacerbated by COVID-19.

Iman Shumpert has over 2.1 million Instagram followers. That number will surely help as the votes start to come in after he begins his journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.