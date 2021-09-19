Iman Shumpert net worth 2021: How much is the Dancing With the Stars star worth and where did he get his wealth?

Iman Shumpert on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: @imanshumpert/Instagram

This season’s Dancing With the Stars cast has a plethora of dancers from all corners of the celebrity world.

This includes actors, athletes, social media icons, reality TV stars, and more.

One of the reality TV stars that is appearing this year on DWTS is NBA and reality TV star, Iman Shumpert.

Who is Iman Shumpert?

Iman Shumpert is an NBA star who has played for five different teams over his 10-year career.

Shumpert went on to win the NBA Championship in 2016 with Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That also wasn’t the last time that Shumpert would put his name out there for fans to get to know.

Shumpert is married to retired singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor, who previously wrote songs for Usher, Chris Brown, and Omarion, after signing on with Kanye West’s GOOD Music label in 2012.

The couple starred in the VH1 reality TV series Teyana and Iman and also star in the E! reality series We Got Love Teyana & Iman. They share two daughters.

What is Iman Shumpert’s net worth?

Iman Shumpert had numerous NBA contracts to build his net worth, on top of the money he made thanks to his reality TV show on VH1 with his wife, Teyana Taylor.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Iman Shumpert’s net worth is $30 million.

Shumpert’s wife, Teyana Taylor, has a net worth of $5 million.

How did Iman Shumpert get his money?

Iman Shumpert was the 17th overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. He went on to play for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and Brooklyn Nets.

NBA contracts are public knowledge. His rookie contract was a four-year deal worth $7.5 million. His second deal was a four-year deal worth $40 million.

However, the second contract was not guaranteed and he ended up leaving after two seasons and had one-year deals from that point on.

Shumpert’s total NBA earnings over 10 years totaled $48.2 million.

Iman Shumpert and his wife also make money from their reality TV series. His salary is listed at $11 million, which is far more than his last NBA salary.

As for real estate, Shumpert bought a mansion in Atlanta after he signed his Cleveland Cavaliers contract in 2015. He also owns a home in Studio City that he bought for $3 million and put up to sell in 2020 for $3.695 million.

He also bought an $880,000 home for his parents in 2018.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.