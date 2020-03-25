Hydrocephalus: What to know about the condition Alexis Skyy’s daughter Alaiya Grace has

Alexis Skyy of Love and Hip Hop became a mom in January 2018 when she gave birth to her daughter Alaiya Grace.

Alexis has taken to motherhood — Alaiya is featured regularly on Alexis’ Instagram, and the love they have for each other is undeniable.

But parenting hasn’t always been easy for Alexis; Alaiya has several medical conditions that make caring for her extra difficult.

Additionally, Alexis has struggled with Alaiya’s father, Fetty Wap, denying his paternity and issues with his other baby mama, Lezhae Lowder.

Alaiya was born very premature

Alaiya faced challenges from very early on in life. She was born three full months before her due date, which is considered “very premature.”

Most babies born at Alaiya’s gestational age only weigh about three pounds.

Babies born so early face a whole host of potential risks. In their first year of life, premature babies are at risk for intraventricular hemorrhage (bleeding on the brain), heart problems, breathing issues, and infections.

In the long-term, they are more likely to have behavior, psychological, and learning issues, hearing and vision difficulties, cerebral palsy, and other chronic health issues.

Alaiya, now 2, was also born with hydrocephalus, which is when fluid builds up in the cavities deep in the brain.

Nevertheless, Alaiya beat the odds and is thriving, though she did face some complications last year.

Alaiya’s hydrocephalus required surgery

Hydrocephalus is a serious condition. Cerebrospinal fluid, which is important for cushioning the brain and removing its waste, is normally present in everyone.

In people with hydrocephalus, too much cerebrospinal fluid builds up and puts pressure on the brain, which can cause impairments to brain function and damage to the brain.

Last June, Alaiya underwent surgery to implant a ventriculoperitoneal shunt, a device that drains excess fluid from the brain to relieve pressure.

Shunts are a common treatment for hydrocephalus, and Alaiya made it through the surgery without any serious complications.

Alaiya’s mom Alexis made it clear that she will always stand by Alaiya no matter what challenges she may face. Last month, Alexis took to Instagram to explain how proud she is of little Alaiya (the post has since been removed).

“I been holding my baby TIGHT since the day she was born,” Alexis said, “And I will hold her tight for the rest of her life . I’m A Mom First , and no matter her disabilities imma always be by her side . You are beautiful LayLay and I love you forever ! I’m a proud mother of a my child that has a disability !!! Shout out to all the other women in the world that have children with disabilities.”

