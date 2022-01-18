Hunter Montgomery and girlfriend Daniella bare their beach bodies in the Colorado snow

Hunter Montgomery has a blast in the show with girlfriend Daniella. Pic credit: ABC

Hunter Montgomery appeared to be in good spirits during his latest outing with girlfriend Daniella.

Hunter made his The Bachelor franchise debut on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and, while he didn’t find love with Katie, he certainly seems to have found love with Daniella.

Hunter’s latest post shows the couple flaunting their fit figures and bright smiles during their time in Colorado.

Hunter Montgomery and Daniella strip down in the snow

Hunter Montgomery and Daniella spent time together in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, with Hunter sharing a series of photos from their trip.

In the first photo, Hunter showed off his abs and tattoos by wearing nothing but colorful swim trunks, and he accessorized the look with a beanie, sunglasses, and a cross necklace.

Daniella also looked beach-ready in a light blue bikini. Daniella paired the look with a beanie and snow boots.

Hunter and Daniella looked bright and sunny as they put their arms around each other in the photo, even despite the Colorado snow in the background.

Hunter captioned the photo, “Figured the Rocky Mountains would’ve been a little rockier” with a series of snow and ski-related emojis and hashtags.

Along with the first photo, Hunter included a snap of him in his swim trunks while standing in the snow, and the couple enjoying some skiing, skating, and dips in the water.

Hunter Montgomery keeps in touch with fellow Bachelor Nation stars

Like many men who go on The Bachelorette, Hunter Montgomery left the show without a wife but with tons of new friends and bromances.

After The Bachelorette Season 17 wrapped, Hunter maintained his friendship with fellow castmates Connor Falcon, Michael Allio, Mike Planeta, and even Katie Thurston’s current boyfriend John Hersey.

Hunter also appears to have befriended Bachelor Nation stars who weren’t on his season, such as fan-favorite Mike Johnson.

Hunter included these men in a post he shared reflecting on his 2021 experience.

Hunter wrote, “2021 was an absolute roller coaster. I had some truly incredible people come into my life, and I was able to become significantly closer to some of my ‘OG’s.’ Despite the challenges the year brought, I end the year grateful and in awe of my blessings. Thank you to my friends and family for your endless love and support! Let’s take 2022!!!”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.