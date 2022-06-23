Hunter Haag sizzles in rustic orange bikini 

Bachelor Nation star Hunter Haag shows off her body and light blonde hair. Pic credit: @hunterchaag/Instagram

Hunter Haag debuted on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and gained a larger following after the show.

Hunter often shares her skin-baring style with friends and followers online, and her recent post turned up the heat.

The Bachelor Nation blonde showed off her toned physique and accentuated her curves, looking perfect for summer in an orange bikini.

Hunter Haag offers ‘a view with a view’ in revealing bikini

Hunter Haag took to Instagram to share a steamy summer snap.

In the photo, Hunter laid on her stomach and angled her body to show off her curves in a stringy orange bikini.

Hunter’s long blonde tresses cascaded down her shoulder as she gave a seductive look to the camera. Buildings and a cloudy sky could be seen behind Hunter in the image.

Hunter captioned the post, “What time is it?”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Hunter Haag’s bikini pic

Fans and Bachelor Nation stars loved Hunter’s swimwear photo and sang her praises in the comment section.

Hunter’s costar and last-woman-standing on The Bachelor Season 26, Susie Evans, commented, “Omg stoppp,” with heart-eyed emojis.

The Bachelor Season 26 stars Mara Agrait and Marlena Wesh also left comments, using heart-eyed emojis to express their adoration.

Mara Agrait commented, “Fire,” and Marlena Wesh commented, “Purrrrrr.” Lace Morris commented, “Sheesh.”

Other comments included, “Love this energy,” and another responded with reference to Hunter’s caption and popular High School Musical 2 lyrics. The comment read,” Summertime, it’s our vacation.”

Hunter replied, “the only right answer.”

Pic credit: @hunterchaag/Instagram

Hunter Haag used to be a Disney character performer

Hunter Haag had one of the more magical professions of Bachelor Nation as she used to be a character performer at Walt Disney World.

While character performers often have to remain anonymous, Hunter was able to share photos of herself in various costumes.

Hunter shared snapshots of herself dressed as Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, wearing a blue and white dress as well as Belle’s iconic yellow ball gown.

Hunter captioned the Disney post, “Feels like a fever dream lmao. In honor of going back to WDW in a couple weeks ✨ Anyone going to be there first week of April?!”

Interestingly, Hunter’s costar and Clayton Echard’s girlfriend, Susie Evans, also was a Disney princess.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.