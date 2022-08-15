Hunter Haag shows off her stunning figure in bright green bikini

Hunter Haag shows off her toned body in a bikini. Pic credit: @hunterchaag/Instagram

Hunter Haag made her name and face known during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

While the sweet, kind, innocent Hunter was on the show, she wasn’t afraid to tell the season’s villain, Shanae Ankney, what she thought on occasions.

Although Hunter was eliminated in Week 5 of the show and didn’t win over Clayton’s heart, she did win over America and left with many friends from the house.

Also, as a social media influencer, Hunter has gained even more followers and fame, especially on her Instagram page.

Hunter has been known to post many revealing and body-baring photos of herself in her various bikinis.

Recently, Hunter was out at the lake with friends and showed off her jaw-dropping figure in one of those thong bikinis.

Hunter Haag sizzles in a bright green thong bikini

As Hunter posted a series of photos on her Instagram page, fans couldn’t get over her toned and tanned physique while at the lake with friends.

She sported a bright green thong bikini as she posed for pictures on the boat alone and with her friend group.

Hunter also showed a video clip of the beautiful San Diego scenery, a photo of herself from above as she laid out to catch some rays, and another of her inside eating a slice of pizza still in her thong bikini but also with white socks, white tennis shoes, and a black fanny pack around her waist.

The caption Hunter used to explain her photos was, “Moving here next week, see ya.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans react to Hunter Haag’s bikini post

One fan of Hunter’s commented first as he exclaimed, “Hunter brought the vibes!!! [crying emoji and hands clapping emoji].”

Rachel Recchia is one of the current Bachelorettes and just took a girl trip with Hunter and some other women who were contestants on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor. Rachel stated, “thank you for blessing me with these images.”

Another viewer gave Hunter two red hearts and wrote, “So sweet,” while one fan gave her three fire flame emojis and a heart-faced emoji in two separate posts that said, “Huntiii” and “But seriously, you are the prettiest.”

Even though Hunter couldn’t find love on The Bachelor, she is truly loved by her friends and Bachelor Nation fans. She was also spotted filming for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, so maybe she found love on the beaches of Mexico?!

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.