Hunter Haag rocks stringy blue swimwear for ‘golden hour’

Hunter Haag continues to wow in summertime swimsuits. Pic credit: @hunterchaag/Instagram

Hunter Haag appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 with lead Clayton Echard.

After appearing on The Bachelor, Hunter gained friendships with her costars and an increase in social media followers.

Hunter has shared several sizzling snaps in swimwear this summer while highlighting her toned figure.

Posing in a range of colorful bikinis, Hunter’s latest post saw her rocking sultry blue swimwear.

Hunter soaked up the sun in San Diego, California for the photos.

Hunter’s Bachelor Nation friends were in awe of her sunny swimmer photos and took to the comments to sing her praises.

Hunter Haag glows during golden hour

Hunter Haag took to her Instagram page to share three photos in her stringy blue swimwear on a sunny day.

In the first photo, Hunter smiled while looking down to protect her eyes from the sun as she held the tips of her long blonde locks.

Hunter’s swimwear included a revealing top and bottoms with straps wrapping around her toned physique.

The second and third photos featured Hunter striking different poses with the sun giving her a golden glow and a view of homes and water behind her.

Hunter captioned the post, “Golden hour: sensitive eye edition.”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Hunter Haag’s post

Hunter’s golden hour post was a hit, with several of her Bachelor Nation friends reacting in the comment section.

Susie Evans commented, “Okay pop off.”

Melina Nasab wrote, “Ok I just had to take a moment for myself and come back to these. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.”

Hunter replied, “im obsesed w u.”

Salley Carson wrote, “R u kidding me.” and Marlena Wesh, who was eliminated during the same rose ceremony as Hunter, wrote, “I can see your employees now looking at this pic like ‘THIS is our HR person.’”

Hunter responded to Marlena, writing, “HAHA omg ily.”

Other comments included, “Yessss get it,” and “so pretty.”

What happened on The Bachelor Season 26?

While Hunter didn’t find love with Clayton on The Bachelor, he did claim to fall in love with all three women in his final three.

During fantasy suites, Clayton slept with finalists Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia and declared he was in love with them.

On his date with finalist Susie Evans, Clayton also shared that he was in love with her.

However, Susie wanted to know if Clayton had used the “l-word” and been intimate with his remaining women since she didn’t feel she could move forward if he had.

Clayton became upset and sent Susie home, only for the two to rekindle after Clayton simultaneously dumped Rachel and Gabby.

Clayton and Susie remain in a relationship currently.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.