Hunter Haag flaunts her shape in sheer swimwear

Hunter Haag shares photos from her pool day.

Summer is fast approaching, and Bachelor Nation stars are already flaunting their bikini bodies and swimwear style.

The Bachelor Season 26 star Hunter Haag recently shared photos in a sultry black bikini.

Hunter’s sheer swimwear has Bachelor Nation stars and fans raving.

Hunter Haag wears black on black for a pool day

Hunter Haag took to Instagram to share photos from her pool day in Los Angeles, California.

Hunter posed in a black bikini top and black bottoms covered in sheer black pants in the photo. Hunter completed the look with a French tip manicure, and her voluminous blonde hair worn down as she smiled at the camera.

The Bachelor Nation star captioned the post, “Pool day,” with three palm tree emojis.

Hunter’s friends, followers, and The Bachelor Season 26 costars reacted to Hunter’s pretty pool day picture in her comment section.

Kate Gallivan, who also appeared on Clayton Echard’s season, wrote, “Where’s the pool?”

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Lyndsey Windham commented, “Shawtie a little baddie.”

The Bachelor Season 26 star Jill Chin wrote, “Um hi gorgina,” and one of The Bachelor Season 26 breakout stars, Teddi Wright, commented, “Absolutely yes.”

Other comments included, “So beautiful!!”, “Are you kidding me???” And “Looking SOOO good.”

It was clear Hunter’s friends and followers loved her all-black bikini look.

Hunter Haag roasted for irritable bowel syndrome

During her time on The Bachelor Season 26, Hunter didn’t make a solid connection with lead Clayton Echard.

Hunter did, however, build strong bonds with the other women in the house.

Those bonds made it easier for the women to roast each other in good fun during a comedy-centered group date.

During one of the group dates on Clayton Echard’s season, the ladies were tasked with writing clever and humorous roasts about one another.

Bachelor Nation star and Olympian Marlena Wesh roasted Hunter Haag by calling out her IBS, also known as irritable bowel syndrome.

Hunter was amused by the roast and appeared to take the jab in stride.

Interestingly, Marlena and Hunter would later be eliminated during the same rose ceremony. The ladies bonded over the fact that their elimination episode aired on Valentine’s Day.

Now that Hunter’s chapter on The Bachelor has closed, it remains to be seen if she’d be interested in taking another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.