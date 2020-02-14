How to become a patient of Dr. Pimple Popper, Sandra Lee

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Is there something on your body worthy of TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper? If you love watching her show, you might want to know how to become a patient of Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper.

If you are interested in being a patient on the show, there is a submission process. There are several different ways that TLC may find you. TLC hires casting agents to look for potential candidates for the show.

Many of these casting agents use websites like Reddit or Facebook Ads to look for submissions.

Public submissions can be made to Popper@aberrantcreative.com. Send in your submission, and include lots of photos of your skin condition.

Dr. Pimple Popper shares tips for getting cast on the show

Dr. Lee’s tips for landing on the show? She said that “the bigger or crazier the skin condition, the better the chances.”

If you are chosen, you will be subject to an audition process by TLC. If you are chosen to go on the show, your procedure and travel expenses will be covered by TLC.

Sounds pretty great! However, not many are chosen.

If you would like to see Dr. Sandra Lee off-camera, you can become a regular patient as well. Her office is located in Upland Hills, California.

The full address is 859 E Foothill Blvd. Suite B Upland, CA 91786.

Dr. Lee’s schedule is quite busy due to the show’s filming. Many off-screen cases are now seen by her husband, who is also a dermatologist, and other associates.

In an interview with Refinery, she said,

“I still see patients daily. But I also consult many of the cases I can’t take to my husband and the other doctors and mid-level professionals in our office. As a result, we’re all treating more complicated procedures — more cysts and bigger growths — than we were before.”

If you do not live in California, Dr. Lee recommends that you should look for a board-certified dermatologist near you.

Dr. Pimple Popper also created a skincare line

Dr. Lee has also released a skincare line to help with a variety of skin concerns.

It is called SLMD Skincare. On her website, you can choose a skin concern. The website will offer you products to help calm whatever is ailing you, from acne to damage from the sun.

Click here if you are interested in messaging Dr. Pimple Popper’s office to make an appointment.

Dr. Pimple Popper airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.