How old is 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem?

Angela Deem has become a staple within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

The Hazlehurst, Georgia, native has shared her storyline with viewers since Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Angela’s volatile relationship with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, has kept viewers on their toes.

Angela and Michael’s ongoing relationship saga has earned them several subsequent spinoff appearances, including Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day: The Last Resort, 90 Day Bares All, as well as multiple appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Diaries.

Since Angela has been on 90 Day Fiance for the past six years, fans of the franchise are curious: how old is the reality TV star?

Angela was born on December 9, 1965, meaning she’s currently 58 years old.

The controversial TLC star admitted her age during an outdoor chat with her castmate, Alexei Brovarnik, during the 90-Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All.

While griping about Michael to Alexei, Angela admitted, “I’m 58.”

Angela stated her age during Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All. Pic credit: Discovery+

Angela, 58, has transformed her appearance with medical interventions

Angela, who will turn 59 this December, has drastically altered her appearance since her reality TV debut in 2018.

For starters, when 90 Day Fiance fans first met Angela, she weighed more than 100 pounds more than she currently does.

That was before she underwent bariatric surgery and a breast reduction during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

In addition to weight-loss surgery and breast augmentation, the mom of two has also transformed her appearance with some facial cosmetic interventions.

Angela got dental implants, Botox, and filler

Angela has also gotten dental implants, as she shared during an episode of 90 Day Diaries.

She admitted that her teeth were one of her “main insecurities” and blamed smoking and menopause for her teeth beginning to break.

As Angela’s oral surgeon explained to her, she had a lot of missing teeth, and the ones that remained were heavily decayed.

In addition to getting new teeth, Angela began getting regular Botox and filler injections in an effort to look more youthful.

The MeeMaw of six shared before-and-after photos after getting injectables in February 2020.

In the side-by-side images, Angela showed off the results of her injector’s work.

In July 2020, Angela admitted that she “loves” her Botox, sharing a photo with her “favorite” plastic surgeon, Dr. Wright Jones.

In the caption of the pic, Angela noted that she was in Dr. Jones’s office for a “tune up,” using the hashtags #botox and #juvederm.

Angela gets Botox injections to smooth facial wrinkles and Juvederm to plump her skin and reduce the effects of aging.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 11, at 8/7c on TLC.