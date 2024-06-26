How much do 90 Day Fiance stars get paid and who is the richest cast member?

90 Day Fiance cast members get paid to share their personal lives with viewers, but how much do the reality TV stars actually get paid?

Cast members within the 90 Day Fiance franchise share the ups and downs of their romantic relationships with viewers and, in return, are compensated for filming.

Reality TV personalities often parlay their television fame into job opportunities, and some have had great success in doing so.

Others, however, aren’t interested in capitalizing on their reality television fame. And some were already wealthy before achieving their popularity.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise are often curious about how much the cast gets paid for sharing their storylines with millions of viewers on TLC.

How much do cast members get paid on 90 Day Fiance?

According to an insider who spoke with Radar Online, each spinoff pays their casts differently.

Reportedly, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars make $500 to $1,000 per episode, while 90 Day Fiance cast members receive $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

To put that into perspective, let’s look at Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, which featured 20 episodes.

That means cast members earned somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000 for several months of their time.

Apparently, being cast on a spinoff means even more money for the 90 Day Fiance stars.

So, now that we know how much our favorite reality TV cast members are being paid, let’s see who earns the most money.

Here are the wealthiest 90 Day Fiance stars

According to Just Jared, Colt Johnson and his ex-wife, Larissa Lima, have similar net worths. Reportedly, Larissa is worth $500,000, while Colt is worth $600,000.

Larissa, a social media influencer, has apparently earned a sizeable income via OnlyFans and Cameo, and her ex, a software engineer, has done the same.

Kenneth Niedermeier is listed with a $500,000 net worth, rivaling Larissa and Colt. It’s rumored that Kenneth earned his money via real estate.

Perhaps surprisingly, controversial cast member Big Ed Brown is worth even more, with his reported net worth of $800,000.

Outside of reality TV, Big Ed works as a real estate agent in Arkansas and previously worked as a photographer. He also earns money through social media and Cameo.

These 90 Day Fiance stars are millionaires

Getting into the $1 million mark and beyond, several 90 Day Fiance cast members and alumni have earned seven figures.

Elizabeth Potthast is one of them, with a reported net worth of $1 million. Like Big Ed, Libby is a real estate agent employed by her father’s business, and she’s also an actress.

Anfisa Nava is also rumored to be a millionaire, with a net worth of $1 million. The Russian-born fitness fanatic earns money as a fitness influencer and model via her YouTube channel, in bodybuilding competitions, and on OnlyFans.

Stephanie Matto is a 90-Day Fiance star who doesn’t shy away from bragging about the fortune she’s earned outside of reality TV.

With a rumored net worth of $1 million, Stephanie has gone to great lengths to earn her money in seriously unconventional ways.

The entrepreneur has sold her farts in jars, founded an exclusive adult content site, Unfiltrd, and makes extra cash on TikTok and other fan sites.

Another Stephanie from the franchise, Stephanie Davison, is reportedly a millionaire, thanks to her multiple med spas.

Darcey Silva has made a mint from her business endeavors, most notably her fashion brand, House of Eleven.

The famous twin also co-owns a production company and markets herself on Cameo and OnlyFans, earning herself a reported net worth of $1.5 million.

Who is the wealthiest 90 Day Fiance star?

According to reports, the wealthiest of all of the 90 Day Fiance cast members is David Murphey.

You may remember David from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, which featured his relationship with his then-girlfriend, Lana.

Off-screen, David has accumulated his wealth working as a computer programmer and recently joined the Cameo bandwagon to increase his profits.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.