Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been moving along despite a relatively slow season.

The Parsifal III crew is already on charter number five, which seems hard to believe since we are only at Episode 7.

However, each charter seems to be shorter than the usual two-day stints.

Instead, we have gotten plenty of one-day charters, or that’s what editing wants us to think.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that because of Gary King’s sexual misconduct scandal, Season 5 would be different.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That could include a shorter season to get it over with and move on with the Below Deck franchise.

How many episodes are left in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy Kelliher teased things take a turn when on the crew day off, which happens to mark the halfway point of the season.

The chief stew revealed it all goes down in Episode 8, airing on Monday, November 25.

Based on the previous seasons, we should expect at least eight more episodes after Episode 8, for a total of 16 episodes. The finale will likely air at the end of January 2025.

Seasons 1-3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht featured a total of 18 episodes. Seasons 1 and 3 had 17 regular season episodes with a one-part reunion, but Season 2 had 16 regular season episodes with a two-part reunion.

Last year, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 had 17 episodes and a two-part reunion due to the Colin MacRae, Daisy, and Gary King drama.

It does seem like the season is moving right along because of the number of charters that have taken place. The shorter charters could mean a shorter season, which would likely put the episode count at 14 or 15, but that’s just speculation at this point.

More Below Deck Sailing Yacht news

There’s a lot of buzz about who’s getting fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, with at least three people predicted not to make it to the end.

Daisy set the record straight on how she really felt about Gary kissing her stew, Danni Warren, after the chief stew told him to leave her stews alone this season.

Speaking of Danni, she shaded Daisy during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, and it should surprise no one considering their brewing drama on the show.

Captain Glenn Shephard has updated fans on whether he thinks Colin MacRae will ever return to the show.

What are your thoughts on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 so far?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.