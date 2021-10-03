How many crew members have been fired on Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The list of crew members fired in the Below Deck family keeps growing as the franchise expands. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck has become one of the most popular franchises on Bravo. The hit yachting franchise has launched two spin-offs, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Two new Below Deck spin-offs are set to launch next year. Below Deck Adventure will debut on Bravo, while the Below Deck Down Under will become the first spin-off to air exclusively on Peacock.

Over 100 crew members have appeared in the franchise throughout the 16 seasons, among all three installments. Some crew members have quit, and some have gotten fired over the years.

Let’s take a look at those crew members who have been fired from the Below Deck family.

Below Deck

The OG show is gearing up for Season 9 with the stud of the sea, Captain Lee Rosbach. Below Deck has had nine crew members fired throughout eight seasons.

To date, nine crew members have been fired from Below Deck, kicking off with Andrew Sturby during Season 2. Next up were Season 3 crew members Dane Jackson and Leon Walker. Don Abenante quit Season 3 before Captain Lee fired him.

The captain gave Trevor Walker his walking papers in Season 4; while in Season 5, he booted Chris Brown; and in Season 6, Chandler Brooks was sacked. Lastly, Shane Coopersmith and Elizabeth Frankini were both fired in Season 8 of the yachting show.

Below Deck Season 9 trailer teases a few more crew members could be added to the list of people Captain Lee has fired.

Below Deck Mediterranean

There have only been six seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, but the spin-off has almost as many fired crew members as Below Deck. Eight crew members have been axed from the show over the years.

Danny Zureikat from Season 1 was first to be let go by Captain Mark Howard.

In Season 4, Captain Sandy Yawn fired her first crew member, Mila Kolomeitseva. June Foster was also dismissed in Season 4 because there was no room for her once Anastasia Surmava returned to the interior crew.

OG Below Deck Med crew member Hannah Ferrier and chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran were both axed by Captain Sandy during Season 5. Deckhand Peter Hunziker was fired by Bravo shortly after Season 5 premiered and edited out of season.

Season 6 of the show is still playing out on-screen, but Lexi Wilson and Delaney Evans were recently fired.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has yet to have a crew member be fired. In Season 1, Parker McCown chose to resign before he was fired. The second season of the sailing show had the same crew from beginning to end.

The grand total of crew members fired from the Below Deck franchise is 17.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.