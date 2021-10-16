How many Below Deck, Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members have skipped the reunion show?

Cast members don’t always attend reunion shows even though they are contractually obligated. Pic credit: Bravo

How many Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members have skipped the reunion show? That’s the question on fans’ minds as the Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion show draws near.

The question has become a hot topic because Lexi Wilson won’t be on the reunion show. Lexi has repeatedly said she wouldn’t be in attendance because she’s too busy.

Don’t worry, the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 reunion trailer proves there’s plenty of drama even without Lexi at the event.

On that note, let’s take a look at other cast members who have been MIA at reunion shows. The good news is most of the cast members from all three Below Deck shows do show up.

Below Deck

Since the OG show is heading into Season 9, it has the most cast members who did not attend the reunion.

Chef Leon Walker and deckhand Dane Jackson from Season 3 were both fired by Captain Lee Rosbach. They were both no-shows at the end-of-season event.

Below Deck Season 6 cast members bosun Chandler Brooks and stew Caroline Bedol didn’t make the final cast get-together. While the fired bosun never explained his absence, Caroline, who quit the show, revealed she was not invited to the reunion show.

Season 8 deckhand Rob Phillips wasn’t in attendance, but it wasn’t because he didn’t want to. Rob shared with fans that he could not dial-in for the virtual event due to a cyclone hitting Fiji, where he was at the time.

The total Below Deck cast members that did not attend a reunion show is five.

Below Deck Mediterranean

There is one unique thing about Below Deck Med and reunions. Season 4 did not have one.

No official reason was given for why the reunion didn’t happen. There was speculation that the high number of episodes and cast schedules added to the decision.

Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean did have a reunion show, and two cast members were not in attendance.

Bravo and 51 Minds fired Peter Hunziker after the season began sharing for a racist tweet. The deckhand was edited out of the back half of the season and was not asked to be at the reunion.

Lara Flumiani from Season 5 was asked to be at the show. However, host Andy Cohen revealed she declined the invitation.

Including Lexi, three Below Deck Med cast members have missed the reunion show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

The sailing show only has one cast member show didn’t attend the virtual chats. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux allegedly had a scheduling conflict.

Considering the baby daddy drama involving Jean-Luc and Dani Soares, his conflict raised eyebrows. Jean-Luc did a separate interview with Andy, though, where he shared his story of the story.

The total number of cast members from Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht that missed the reunion is eight.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.