How does Jeremy Roloff earn his income since cutting ties with LPBW?

Jeremy Roloff stopped filming for Little People, Big World in 2018 – so how does the TLC alum earn his living these days?

When he was just a teenager still attending high school, Jeremy was thrust into the limelight when his family appeared on the hit TLC show, Little People, Big World, in 2006.

Now in its 24th season on the air, Jeremy is no longer a part of the show. However, he’s managed to amass an impressive net worth since leaving the show.

Here’s how much Jeremy is worth and how he earns a living without a paycheck from TLC.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeremy is worth $700,000. While still filming for LPBW, Jeremy was reportedly pulling in a cool $5,000 per episode until 2018 when he decided to part ways with reality TV.

Since then, Jeremy and his wife, Audrey Roloff, have become New York Times best-selling authors with their book, A Love Letter Life. The couple also co-hosts a podcast, Behind the Scenes, and sells heirloom journals, Memories of Us, via their business, Beating 50 Percent, which aims to build intentional marriages. Customers can also purchase lightroom presets, journals, and other items.

Following his departure from LPBW, Jeremy told In Touch in April 2019, “It’s been an extraordinary experience, and if anyone asks me about the show, I always say, ‘If I could do it all over again, I would.'”

“I think that sums up my experience with it very well. It was fantastic,” he added. “It was so much fun. So much opportunity. A lot of growth. It’s just time to do something else.”

Jeremy and his wife Audrey Roloff added real estate to their sources of income

Jeremy isn’t the only one who earns an income in the family. His wife, Audrey, is a Brand Ambassador for Young Living Essential Oils. She recently earned a trip to Hawaii during the company’s 2022 Diamond Retreat, one of the perks of her business.

In addition to his business endeavors, Jeremy has embarked on a couple of huge remodeling projects. He and Audrey – who share three children, Ember, 5, Bode, 2, and Radley, 1 – recently purchased their dream home, a fixer-upper that overlooks the train tracks where they got engaged.

They’re also fixing up a cabin in the resort community of Sunriver in Oregon. They purchased the property and are renovating it in preparation to rent it out to guests, which will act as another source of income for their family of five.

