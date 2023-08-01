How does Christine Brown earn money outside of Sister Wives and what is her net worth?

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has earned a respectable income thanks to her time on reality TV and some successful side hustles.

Christine quickly became a fan-favorite in her television career, which has spanned more than a decade.

The 51-year-old soon-to-be Mrs. David Woolley is living her best life these days, with a renewed (monogamous) love life and several successful career moves under her belt.

Christine has shared her personal storyline with TLC viewers for 13 years, and doing so has earned her a pretty penny.

Her life looks a lot different than it did when she was introduced to Sister Wives audiences as a polygamist wife married to Kody Brown, but Christine is raking in the dough, and not just from her career on reality television.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christine has ventured into several business endeavors in recent years, adding to her paychecks without the help of her ex-husband, Kody.

Christine Brown’s work as an ambassador for LuLaRoe, Plexus, Temu, and other online side hustles

For starters, Christine earned extra cash when she dove into a business some of her former sister wives, Meri and Janelle Brown, were involved in.

Christine was an ambassador for LuLaRoe, a controversial multi-level marketing company that sells women’s clothing. Christine’s earnings from LuLaRoe helped her raise $25,000 for her daughter Ysabel’s scoliosis surgery.

But earlier this year, Christine announced that she was closing her LuLaRoe business to free up more time for the things she truly enjoys.

Christine has also found success with another controversial MLM business, Plexus. The blonde beauty created an Instagram page, The Secret to Selfcare, dedicated to her side hustle, which she operates alongside her former sister wife and BFF Janelle Brown, Janelle and Kody’s daughter, Madison Brown, and Christine and Kody’s daughter, Mykelti Brown-Padron.

Most recently, Christine turned to another contentious money-making move when she became an ambassador for the Chinese-based online shopping megastore Temu.

Christine’s critics bashed her decision to promote the brand, which has been rumored to use child slave labor.

Earlier this year, Christine came under fire for another online promotion. She advertised a giveaway from SocialStance on Instagram but has since deleted the Instagram post after critics questioned the brand’s authenticity and possible credit card scams.

It’s safe to say that side hustle is no longer earning Christine any money.

In 2020, Christine launched a company called CBrown Quest, LLC, registering it with the Arizona Corporation Commission, with its business description listed as “any legal purpose.”

The domestic entity is still listed as active and in good standing, with its physical location listed in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Christine’s net worth and income from filming Sister Wives

Between filming for Sister Wives and dipping her toes into a variety of secondary occupations, Christine has amassed a hefty net worth.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Christine has a net worth of $400,000.

When it comes to her earnings from filming over 200 episodes of Sister Wives since 2010, Christine has likely had to split the earnings with the rest of the Brown family, who also appear on the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Brown family likely earns about 10 percent of Sister Wives’ per-show budget. This would equal roughly $25,000 to $40,000 per episode, split between 20 family members, including Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown and their 18 children.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, August 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.