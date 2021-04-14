Word on the street is Bravo’s adding another addition to the Real Housewives franchise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

There’s a new Real Housewives rumor picking up steam. The Real Housewives of Nashville is potentially in the works.

Hot on the heels of the news, The Real Housewives of Miami is getting a new lease on life at Peacock, rumors are swirling that the Real Housewives franchise is also headed to Music City.

Quite a few names connected to the country music scene are currently being tossed around. One of the names on the list has even spoken out on The Real Housewives of Nashville speculation.

Who might be cast on The Real Housewives of Nashville?

Last week, One Tree Hill alum and country singer Jana Kramer teased a new project on Instagram. Jana didn’t spill details. She did ask fans to share their guesses on her latest gig. The actress later shared a video of a film crew at her house to her Instagram Stories.

According to Us Weekly, Kasi Wicks, wife of singer Chuck Wicks and Jason Aldean’s sister, is filming the project too. Chuck shared a video of his wife to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Filming … something … stay tuned.”

Other names being tossed around for the project include Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline Boyer, Tyler Rich’s wife Sabina Gadecki, and Dee Jay Silver’s wife, Jenna Perdue.

Brittany used Instagram Stories on Monday night to deny her involvement with any Real Housewives type show. She’s not filming any project at the moment and calls the rumors “fake news.”

Is RHON really in the works?

TMZ revealed that a Real Housewives-style show is currently filming in Nashville. The website confirmed NBC is behind the production. However, the project isn’t guaranteed to become part of the hit Bravo franchise.

There are currently eight installments in the Real Housewives family. Once RHOM gets up and running again, it will be nine.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the newest installment, wrapping up Season 1 in February. Bravo has renewed RHOSLC for Season 2.

The Nashville project is being shopped around as its own separate entity. Besides Bravo adding it to the Real Housewives family, there’s always the possibility it could land at E!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will soon end its 20 season run on the network. E! no doubt will be searching for a suitable replacement.

Peacock’s another option for the show. The streaming service is always looking for new original content and did just greenlight The Real Housewives of Miami. Perhaps the franchise will expand via the streaming service, not Bravo.

What do you think of a possible The Real Housewives of Nashville spin-off?