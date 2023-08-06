Holly Weeks sells anti-bullying merch amid ‘death threats’ and nasty online comments

Holly Weeks has been speaking out against the online hate from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers and she wants it to stop!

After posting several videos about the nasty names and threats she’s received, the 44-year-old started an anti-bullying campaign.

The bullying against the newly minted reality TV star has been taken to the extreme as someone went as far as to publicly post her address online.

Monsters and Critics recently reported on a series of posts that Holly shared, including one where she exclaimed that she wanted to disappear and never be found.”

Holly Weeks is getting ‘death’ and ‘sexual assault’ threats online

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a screenshot on Instagram of an article that outlined a recent doxing incident when a woman publicly posted her address online.

However, that’s not the only thing that Holly has endured since the show started airing.

She also noted in the caption that the word “Whore” was spray painted on her driveway and that she received “Letters sent to me of death threats and sexual assault.”

She also posted a TikTok video and noted that people have criticized her appearance. The short clip showed her in a car alongside a friend as she smiled at the camera.

“I didn’t know pale was such a bad thing til I read the comments about how ugly and pale I am,” she wrote in the video.

90 Day Fiance newbie Holly Weeks is selling anti-bullying merch for charity

Holly is not sitting idly by while the bullies spew their hate. She is taking a stand against the nasty comments.

The TLC newcomer just started a charity and is now selling anti-bullying merchandise for the cause.

She announced the news on Instagram photos of pink wristbands with anti-bullying messages such as “uplift others” and “Spread love not hate.”

“I’m starting new charity😍😍 to be kind to others anti bulling. You’d like to buy a bracelet the process of the donations go to suicide, prevention awareness. 6.00,” she wrote.

She also posted a pink t-shirt with the message, “Stop bullying chose to be kind.”

“Also selling these tee shirts. Each shirt I will personally write an uplifting quote and sign it for you. 30.00,” she told her Instagram followers.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.