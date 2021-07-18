Holly Allen from Big Brother 21 celebrates Sunday with a barely-there bikini

Holly Allen played on Big Brother 21 during the summer of 2019. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 21 runner-up Holly Allen celebrated Sunday in the mountains with a bikini that had quite a few former houseguests commenting about it.

After recently spending some time hanging out with other members of the BB21 cast, Holly made a fun post from Sequoia National Park today.

A lot of members of the BB21 cast remain friends and it was fun for fans to see them spending time together in New York and New Jersey as they watched the opening to the new season of the show.

Quite a few of those same people stopped by to leave positive comments on Holly’s latest Instagram share as well.

Holly Allen enjoys the Califoria sun

“Sunday {mountain} morning,” reads the simple caption to the image that depicts Holly enjoying a beverage while she poses for the photo.

A lot of supportive comments have been left by former houseguests already, and they include notes from Christie Murphy (BB21), Rachel Swindler (BB20), Elena Davies (BB19), Analyse Talavera (BB21), and Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly.

Holly Allen’s followers loved her new bikini picture. Pic credit: @MissHollyAllen/Instagram

More news from the world of Big Brother

Sticking with former members of the BB21 cast, winner Jackson Michie made a tutorial on how to cut watermelons. It was a humorous response to questions from a lot of fans about his love for eating watermelon.

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are now engaged. The couple met as members of the Big Brother 22 cast, started dating shortly after they left the house, and recently got engaged when Memphis popped the question on a beach.

On the topic of marriage, Becky Burgess from Big Brother 17 just got married in Colorado. She had a number of other former Big Brother houseguests in attendance, including Julia and Liz Nolan, who were infamous for the twin twist that season.

The Big Brother 23 season is already off and running and they are deep into playing Week 2.

Over the weekend, one member of the BB23 cast said they were self-evicting, which indicated that they were about to quit the game. It was a dramatic moment seen on the Big Brother live feeds, but it seems that the houseguest is going to stick it out after all. It will be interesting to see how CBS viewers react when that appears during a future episode.

As for the rest of the BB23 cast, it is made up entirely of new people to the game who are enjoying their time in the house. The prize money for the summer 2021 season has been increased to $750,000 and that was remarkable enough to get a legend of the game to say they want to play on Big Brother 24 now.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.