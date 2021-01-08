His & Her Bar on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this aphrodisiac snack bar special and where you can buy one

Tonight on Shark Tank, a husband and wife team will pitch their aphrodisiac snack bar to the Sharks.

The bars are called His & Her Bars. They worked together to create the perfect combination of natural superfood ingredients in a snack bar that you can eat every day.

It is a healthy snack that is vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

There are only seven ingredients in the His & Her Bars.

The ingredients are dates, maca, cashews, chocolate, almonds, vanilla, and a hint of cayenne pepper. There are no fillers.

Jennifer used to work in sales and marketing but always wanted to become an entrepreneur.

Her husband Michael is a Navy Veteran and former firefighter. He now hosts The Mr. Wine Guy Podcast.

They had the idea for the bars in 2019 and completed them in 2020.

The bars are 1.8oz each and come in a pack of 12. It is said to have a creamy consistency with just the right amount of sweetness and spice.

When consumed regularly, they claim the bar can help naturally boost libido, among other health benefits for both men and women.

Each ingredient has benefits for men and women

They detail all of the health benefits for both men and women on their website under Ingredients.

For instance, maca is a sweet root vegetable. It contains important minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium, zinc, iron, and phosphorous.

It can help increase the production of testosterone, improve bone health, and increase libido and fertility in men.

In women, it can be a mood booster, help balance hormones, and increase libido and fertility.

Some of the reviews compare the bar texture and taste to Larabars.

Many customers have shared that they love the taste and benefits of the bars and crave them every day.

Right now, the bars are only available to purchase on their website. They are $3.69 per bar.

A pack of 12 is $44.28 and they ship within the United States.

Will the Sharks bite on this opportunity after they taste the product?

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.