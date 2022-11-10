Hip Hop Homicides exclusive: 100k Track opens up about King Von’s final moments

100 Track talks about the moments leading up to King Von’s death. Pic credit: WEtv

It’s been two years since King Von was shot dead in Atlanta outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge.

Six people were shot that day, and three died in a shootout that involved two groups of people, plus off-duty police officers and an on-duty patrolman.

Now, WEtv’s brand new series, Hip Hop Homicides, produced by Mona Scott-Young and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, is looking at King Von’s shooting death and the violence surrounding the incident.

In this exclusive Hip Hop Homicides sneak peek, King Von’s manager, 100k Track, opens up about the late rapper’s final moments.

As initially suspected, shots rang out after King Von jumped out of a car to fight with rival rapper Quando Rondo’s crew, as seen in the video shared in the clip. When asked why King Von would fight, 100k Track admitted that he didn’t know that King Von was in a fight at the time and essentially said that it’s just “what happens when you mix street with music.”

Check out the sneak peek below and tune in tonight for Hip Hop Homicides.

Hip Hop Homicides airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.